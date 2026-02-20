GOAT movie review: Stephen Curry’s animated sports saga is more noise than game

GOAT movie review: The animals are nasty and mean to their rival teams and often physically aggressive. And the creatures are always, always on their phones and particularly social media, following reels or making them.

Rating: 2 out of 5
Written by: Shalini Langer
3 min readFeb 20, 2026 06:00 PM IST
GOAT movie reviewGOAT has hit screens in India.
Make us preferred source on Google

GOAT movie review: “The small guy with the skinny arms.” If Steph Curry had to overcome these “handicaps” to become one of basketball’s greatest (the fact that he is over 6 ft tall tells you a lot about the game), it’s not a surprise that he would attach his name as a producer and actor to GOAT.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The film, starring anthropomorphic animals who are crazy about a basketball-like game called roar ball, has at its heart a goat called Will (McLaughlin), who wants to be one of the greatest.

But, quite like Curry, in a game dominated by the tall or the mighty or the weird (a giraffe, black panther, horses, a rhino, an ostrich, a Komodo dragon, a proboscis monkey, a warthog, among others), Will is laughed at for thinking that him being part of a legendary team such as the Thorns is possible.

However, Will has determination and a childhood hero, Jett (Union), who is among the game’s greatest, to keep him motivated.

Once he has made his way into the Thorns, led by Jett, GOAT trudges the regular sports film course of rejection, acceptance, coming together as a team, stepping up at the right moment, and recognising that it is time to call it quits.

The voice talent is excellent (including Curry as the giraffe in a sardonic touch, as well as Harbour, Lewis and Hudson), which is the best thing about this film, which is too loud, too frenzied, too pyrotechnics-obsessed to blinding and deafening effect.

The roar ball courts are battlegrounds, not just metaphorically but literally, with stalactites dropping into them from the stadium roof or lava bursting out from the stadium floor… and that’s just two of the many special effects.

Story continues below this ad

The animals are nasty and mean to their rival teams and often physically aggressive.

And the creatures are always, always on their phones and particularly social media, following reels or making them.

Also Read – Kennedy movie review: Anurag Kashyap’s fury-fuelled noir drowns in its own darkness

So what is GOAT aiming to be? A film for children about dreaming big or a film for adults about aiming big?

Story continues below this ad

The confusion is apparent. When they say ‘leave it all out in court’, it does not mean all this much.

GOAT movie director: Tyree Dillihay, Adam Rosette
GOAT movie voice cast: Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Stephen Curry, Aaron Pierre, Nicola Coughlan, David Harbour, Nick Kroll, Jenifer Lewis, Jennifer Hudson
GOAT movie rating: 2 stars

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
assi review 1600
Kennedy movie review: Anurag Kashyap’s fury-fuelled noir drowns in its own darkness
Kennedy movie review
Priyanka Chopra says she was 'pushed into' looking for opportunities outside Bollywood: 'I didn't want to leave'
priyanka chopra leaving bollywood
Salman Khan 'displeased' over hospital's health update on Salim Khan; Aamir Khan visits screenwriter
Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir han
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
Sam Altman on democratisation of AI: 'No one country should be in charge of super intelligence'
Pax Silica
Despite late inclusion, why Pax Silica still matters for India
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
Kennedy movie review
Kennedy movie review: Anurag Kashyap’s fury-fuelled noir drowns in its own darkness
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
AUS vs OMA
AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Pax Silica
India enters Pax Silica: Despite late inclusion, why grouping still matters for New Delhi
soha ali khan
‘Waking up the muscles’: How Soha Ali Khan reboots her fitness and sweats out the jet lag after a holiday; ways women in their 40s can find balance
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
Sam Altman at Express Adda Live Updates: The future of AI with the mind that created ChatGPT
Must Read
AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score
AUS vs OMA
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett
Sam Altman at Express Adda Live Updates: The future of AI with the mind that created ChatGPT
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
OpenAI data shows India among the most advanced ChatGPT users globally
According to OpenAI Signals, those aged 18–34 contribute ~80 per cent overall, driving education- and early-career-orientated use cases. (Express Image).
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Adaption Labs
‘Waking up the muscles’: How Soha Ali Khan reboots her fitness and sweats out the jet lag after a holiday; ways women in their 40s can find balance
soha ali khan
Advertisement
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement