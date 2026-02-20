GOAT movie review: Stephen Curry’s animated sports saga is more noise than game

GOAT movie review: “The small guy with the skinny arms.” If Steph Curry had to overcome these “handicaps” to become one of basketball’s greatest (the fact that he is over 6 ft tall tells you a lot about the game), it’s not a surprise that he would attach his name as a producer and actor to GOAT.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The film, starring anthropomorphic animals who are crazy about a basketball-like game called roar ball, has at its heart a goat called Will (McLaughlin), who wants to be one of the greatest.

But, quite like Curry, in a game dominated by the tall or the mighty or the weird (a giraffe, black panther, horses, a rhino, an ostrich, a Komodo dragon, a proboscis monkey, a warthog, among others), Will is laughed at for thinking that him being part of a legendary team such as the Thorns is possible.