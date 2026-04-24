Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 movie review: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr can’t save this confused rom-com

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 movie review: Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is exactly the kind of rom-com that Bollywood is constrained to doing these days, in an era swinging wildly between minority drubbing and bhajan clubbing: empty of fresh ideas, trying to please the conservatives and the so-called moderns, going exactly nowhere.

High-school dropout Shivansh aka Sunny (Avinash Tiwary) is a kushti-loving fellow who is careful to wear a langot which looks more like a pair of shorts. His big ambition is to wrestle at the national level, but a wrong video going viral puts paid to that plan, leaving him unhappy and unfulfilled in his Rishikesh house, which he shares with his father (Sudhir Pandey), and older brother and bhabhi, and a tenant who doubles up as the ‘hero ka BFF’.

Ginny (Medha Shankr) lives in Delhi with her mother (Lillette Dubey). If the sanskari, Hindi-spouting Shivansh is your standard chalk, the drinking-partying English-speaking Ginny is cheese, and the first half is comprehensively wasted in trying to set these two up, which is got through with the usual ladki-dekhna-dikhana, with Dubey helpfully telling us: desh kitna bhi badal jaaye, yeh nahin badalta hai.

The only change, Ginny equally helpfully tells us, is that everyone asked her, not him (Sunny), if she had any questions: just when we are doing a double-take at this, out comes another line, ‘usss ghar mein sirf bathroom modern tha, baaki saare vichaar ghise pitey thay’. Or sentiments to that effect.

Aaargh. What exactly does this film want to say? Which side does it want to weigh in on? On the one hand, its primary location is Rishikesh which purloins the Banaras ganga-aarti, and conjures up a gyani-baba who gives out lectures on sangams and sadaa-sadaa ke rishte.

On the other is big bad Delhi which becomes the place for a huffy husband to rescue his winsome wife, even after they’ve parted after some kind of strange tiff, which neither understands. Nor do we. A feeble attempt is made at talking up womens’ agency, but gets drowned in keeping that freedom within acceptable limits of the home and the hearth.

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And since when does this kind of parivaarik film become the site of vulgar dialogues? The new bride is told to keep it down, as all the ‘noise’ emanating from the bedroom on the ‘suhaag-raat’ is being heard in the ‘mohalla’. The dulha’s father speaks of TV remotes but means body parts, and views marital sex solely as a means of procreation. Someone has a line which has these words: nirodh, nahin, nirvirodh. No, not making this up.

Simplistic, confused writing and instantly forgettable songs-and-dances leave the actors struggling: Tiwary, who made a terrific lover-boy in ‘Laila Majnu’, gets in a few moments, as does Shankr, who left an impact in 12th Fail. And that’s about it.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 movie cast: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr, Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 movie director: Prasshant Jha

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 movie rating: One star