Ginny Weds Sunny movie review: Pallid writing spoils the fun

Ginny Weds Sunny movie cast: Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey, Suhail Nayyar, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Rajiv Gupta

Ginny Weds Sunny movie director: Puneet Khanna

Ginny Weds Sunny movie rating: One star

West Delhi. Punjabi. Middle class. Rom-com. Keywords which lead you to the endless fascination Bollywood has for movies featuring ladka-ladki, mummyjis and daddyjis, gaana-bajaana, and shaadi-vyaah. But not every film hoovering up this template can be Band Baaja Baraat, can it?

Sunny aka Satnam Sethi (Massey) has a dream, to fulfil which, his fond father declares, he (Sunny) will have to get married. Why? Who knows. Once ‘papaji’ (Gupta) has made this decision, ‘puttar’ has no choice but to obey. Ginny (Gautam) is a confused soul, stuck with a commitment-phobic ex (Nayyar), and a loving mom (Mishra) who is dying to get darling ‘beti’ married.

When the title itself leaves no room for ambiguity, the only interest is in the manner in which the wedding will be accomplished: will the path to the altar be smooth or rocky? All hopes for a fresh take are dashed practically as soon as the film opens: not one of the characters is interesting enough, nor are the proceedings. You would have thought that Massey, as the rough diamond Sunny, would be a hoot. And Gautam, who was so good in Bala, would sparkle. You would be so wrong. And neither Mishra, who can perk up any scene, nor Gupta are given anything to work off.

Nothing wrong with the actors. It’s the pallid writing that lets them down. There was some potential in the on-off relationship between Ginny and her ex, who refuses to let her ‘move on’ and keeps popping up at the most inopportune moments, but that too trails off. Just like the film.

