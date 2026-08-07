GDN movie review: A career-best Madhavan trapped inside a biopic that plays it safe

GDN movie review and ratings: The problem with making a biopic about a forgotten genius is that the film has to do two jobs at once — it has to tell you who the person was, and it has to make you feel the weight of not having known. R Madhavan’s GDN does the first job adequately. By the time the credits roll, you know the legend of GD Naidu. But the second job, making you feel the forgetting in your bones, the film rarely manages to achieve. GDN, while having all the right ingredients for a memorable biopic, remains a hit and amiss.

The film follows Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu from his twenties to his seventies. A boy who studied only up to the third grade but went on to build India’s first indigenous electric motor. A man who founded the country’s first polytechnic college because he believed education should not require a surname or a bank balance. An industrialist who turned Coimbatore from an ordinary town into one of India’s biggest manufacturing hubs. A husband who left for world tours and came back to a wife who had waited a year without naming their son, believing he would return and do it himself. A patriot who fought the British during colonial rule and then, in a crueller twist, fought his own government’s tax authorities after independence. GDN tries to fit all of them into two and a half hours, and the seams show.

The first half is where the film comes closest to working. Director Krishnakumar Ramakumar, making his debut, builds the world of pre-independence Coimbatore with enough visual detail that you buy into the setting. The young Naidu is introduced as a restless, slightly reckless young man whose curiosity moves faster than his patience. There is energy in these early stretches, and Madhavan’s physicality as the younger version of the character keeps you watching even when the scenes around him feel like they are checking biographical boxes rather than telling a story.

And that is the core issue. GDN reads more like a well-researched timeline than a screenplay with dramatic muscle made for audience to watch. Events are presented one after another, connected by chronology rather than by the kind of cause-and-effect storytelling that makes you lean forward in your seat. It is always Naidu building something, which leads to him fighting someone, and the cycle continues. The pattern repeats across decades, but the emotional temperature stays remarkably flat. This gets a bit problematic because you are told these moments mattered, but rarely made to feel why.

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Madhavan is the exception in this otherwise untidy movie. He plays Naidu across four decades with a physical and vocal transformation that goes well beyond makeup. The shifts between the ages are gradual and internal. You see them in his posture, in the length of his pauses, in the way he looks at people who have disappointed him for the twentieth time. It is a performance that deserved a screenplay that could keep up with it.

The relationship between Naidu and his wife Ranganayaki is the one area where the screenplay comes alive. If the rest of the film had matched this scene’s emotional precision, GDN would have been a different film entirely.

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Govind Vasantha’s score is tasteful and intelligent. It supports the film without overwhelming it, and there are moments where his restraint is the only thing keeping a scene from tipping into melodrama. Aravind Kamalanathan’s cinematography is one of the film’s consistent strengths. Coimbatore is shot with care, and the period settings have a lived-in quality that most biopics cannot achieve. Madhavan’s makeup needs a special mention, done by Ranjith Ambady, which convinces you that Madhavan is GD Naidu himself.

R Madhavan as GD Naidu in GDN R Madhavan as GD Naidu in GDN

The second half is where the film’s structural problems become impossible to ignore. The shift from Naidu’s fights against the British to his legal battles with the Indian tax system drains the film of the energy the first half built. The film knows this transition is less cinematic but does not find a way to make it feel otherwise.

The film’s refusal to sanitise its subject is quite admirable. Naidu is shown as a man whose brilliance and stubbornness were two sides of the same coin. A man who could build the future but could not always see the present. A man whose family paid the price for his genius. There is a possibility that the honesty will be acknowledged by the audience, but that alone does not make a great film.

GDN has a towering lead performance in Madhavan, strong technical work across departments, and a subject whose life story is genuinely extraordinary. What it does not have is a screenplay that knows how to turn that life into drama that grips. You leave knowing who GD Naidu was, and if that is the impact the movie team was hoping for, it surely achieves it.