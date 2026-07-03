Gatta Kusthi 2 review: Vishnu Vishal, Aishwarya Lekshmi can’t save poorly crafted sequel

Gatta Kusthi 2 Movie Review & Rating: Sure, one shouldn’t judge a movie before watching it all the way through. Who knows, what if some kind of mind-blowing subversion is placed at the end, which fully changes our perception of the work? Sure, every film deserves a chance to tell its story fully before being subjected to scrutiny.

But consider this scenario: In the hero’s intro scene in a movie that pretends to promote women’s empowerment, we see him powering through a crowd of women who have gathered around a tanker lorry to collect water. In the rush, his head gets stuck between the hips of two women (No, I am not joking). The shot is framed in such a way that we see his face sandwiched between them, and to escape, he performs the “noble act” of pinching one of their hips.

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Even if we overlook this problematic portrayal and sit through the whole movie, once we realise that it’s a marathon of such distasteful scenes, can we actually call our initial inference a snap judgment? Or was it foretelling and insightful?

Oh, by the way, the scenario aforementioned is how director Chella Ayyavu’s Gatta Kusthi 2 begins, before subjecting us to more misogynistic and sexist portrayals in a poorly crafted movie. And those who have already watched Gatta Kusthi (2022) know exactly what to expect this time, and Ayyavu hasn’t failed to deliver.

Over half a decade has passed since the events of Gatta Kusthi, and Veera (Vishnu Vishal) and Keerthi (Aishwarya Lekshmi) now lead a happy life with their little daughter, Mathi Malar (Zara Zyanna). Keerthi works for the Railways while still pursuing her wrestling dreams, and Veera is a “househusband.” While Keerthi aims to scale greater heights in the sport, two envious persons plot against her. Veera becomes a pawn in this scheme, leading to a rift between the couple and leaving Mathi torn between her father and mother. Those who were around them in Part 1 to add fuel to the fire are still present, and they play their parts well. Worse still, every attempt by someone to defuse the tension only makes things spiral out of control.

Watch Gatta Kusthi 2 trailer here:

Once the credits rolled on Gatta Kusthi, I was certain that I would never watch the movie a second time. It’s as if Chella Ayyavu overheard my thought and decided to exact revenge by putting me in a spot where I had no other option. If the 2022 film was marred by misogyny, Gatta Kusthi 2 is far more problematic, where not just women but even kids are stereotyped. What makes matters worse is the sheer number of sexual innuendos and double-meaning “jokes” at the expense of women characters, which makes one wonder what the point of centring the story on a female wrestler was if the filmmaker only has contempt for women and an urge to sexualise them at every possible instance.

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Although writer-director Ayyavu has slipped in a few seemingly progressive portrayals — such as a female athlete pursuing her dream just as intensely as before, even after embracing motherhood; a man becoming a stay-at-home father; and the importance and impact of women’s reservation in elections — the overall movie proves that these are mere attempts to mask the problematic interiors of Gatta Kusthi 2, which become evident very often.

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For instance, Mathi’s class teacher, Meenu (Mokksha), makes sporadic appearances in the movie. Although she never becomes the paramour or the “other woman,” the film never misses a chance to sexualise her and reduce her to the stereotypical “naive woman” who doesn’t know how to conduct herself around a married man. At one point, under the guise of showing her long hair, Gatta Kusthi 2 provides a shot of her butt; at another, she jumps and kisses Veera as he wins a competition; in the most bizarre moment of all, the movie even features her jumping onto his hip while they dance together. Given that she has no identity beyond the name ‘Meenu’ or any character arc, it’s evident that the role was created solely to satisfy the male gaze.

But it doesn’t end with Mokksha. The film’s gaze also leers at Aishwarya Lekshmi’s hip far too often, even while pretending that the story is about a female wrestler. At one point, we hear Veera’s aunt (Lizzie Antony) lecture him on the importance of teaching girls martial arts since the times have become so perilous for them. This made me wonder: who will rescue our girls and women from filmmakers who view them as nothing but objects to be bashed, sexualised, or made fun of on screen?

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If the 2022 film was marred by misogyny, Gatta Kusthi 2 is far more problematic. (Credit: Instagram/@velsfilmintl; enhanced using AI) If the 2022 film was marred by misogyny, Gatta Kusthi 2 is far more problematic. (Credit: Instagram/@velsfilmintl; enhanced using AI)

The worst thing about Gatta Kusthi 2 is that its creepiness doesn’t end with the women; the movie even includes a shot that focuses on a child’s hip as she dances to a popular Tamil number. From “jokes” about poisoning wives to “lectures” on how men should conduct themselves according to patriarchal norms to earn respect from women, this instalment in the franchise also makes one wonder if we have not progressed even a bit as a society.

Gatta Kusthi 2’s overall story often gives the feeling of “been there, seen that,” as it lacks any novelty. There’s a coach who manipulates, a player who is envious of the lead, familial discord, typical misunderstandings visible in all husband-and-wife movies, and, as usual, pregnancy as the solution to everything.

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Nevertheless, there were quite a few instances when Gatta Kusthi 2 reminded me of director Prasanth Pandiyaraj’s Maaman (2025), particularly in the way child characters are developed and portrayed. Much like the boy in Maaman, Gatta Kusthi 2’s Mathi is also crafted in a stereotypical way, where artificial “cuteness” is given more importance than nuance or basic characterisation.

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While wrestling served some purpose in the first instalment’s story, it is, for the most part, irrelevant this time. The movie is more interested in everything else than the sport. In fact, as I was watching Gatta Kusthi 2, I couldn’t help but feel a renewed respect for director Basil Joseph’s sports comedy Godha (2017) for offering an entertaining watch without relegating the sport or its female lead to the background. Godha serves as proof that one can make such a movie if one’s heart is in the right place.

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Another way Gatta Kusthi 2 reminded me of Maaman was that both movies feature Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead. Although misogyny is unfortunately so normalised in Indian cinema that it’s only shocking when its level is low, the aforementioned movies are troubling even beyond the usual standard. It’s disappointing to see Aishwarya, who co-produced a powerful movie like the Sai Pallavi-starrer Gargi (2022), in such anti-woman films like Gatta Kusthi 2 and Maaman.

Although her performance in Gatta Kusthi 2 is serviceable, her lip-sync and the dubbing of her dialogues at several points are noticeably off. It is also disheartening to see an actor like Vishnu Vishal squander his potential on such lacklustre projects, where he can offer little as a performer.

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After giving a headache for over two hours, Gatta Kusthi 2 offers the audience some respite when Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu make guest appearances towards the end. Although they don’t have much to do, they at least help calm our nerves after enduring pure torture for a long time. On the technical front, only Sean Roldan’s music is worth commending.

Gatta Kusthi 2 movie cast: Vishnu Vishal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Karunaas, Muniskanth, Kaali Venkat, Zara, Mokksha

Gatta Kusthi 2 movie director: Chella Ayyavu

Gatta Kusthi 2 movie rating: 1.5 stars