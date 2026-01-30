Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Gandhi Talks movie review: Vijay Sethupathi can’t save this ambitious silent film
Gandhi Talks movie review: I went into this film for a couple of reasons. One to see how inventive this silent film was, and the other because I can happily watch Vijay Sethupathi reading a directory.
Here’s how it unfolds. Sethupathi plays a Poor Man Living With Usha Nadkarni’s Always Coughing Mother In A Chawl. He is in love with Aditi Rao Hydari’s Beautiful Damsel, who lives Ghar Ke Saamne. Arvind Swamy is a Rich Man Living In A Mansion.
These are actors playing types, not fleshed-out characters: the two men are victims of systemic corruption, one losing his dream building to greedy politicians, the other being kept at bay from a paying job because he can’t pay a bribe. A thief (Sidhharth Jadhav) oufitted in violently coloured outfits floats about. A vote-buying neta (Mahesh Manjrekar) knocks on doors using notes embossed with Gandhi’s photo.
When the characters remember to use body language to show their feelings, the film does make you smile: there are some nice initial bits between Sethupathi and Hydari, aided by a lilting AR Rahman song. The rest of the film is filled with Rahman’s riffs–used well in a dance number with the two men on the floor– often more attention-grabbing than the film itself.
Those who know, know that ‘silent’ films are never without sound; even the oldest ones had interstices and music as inlay. It’s all about not using dialogue as a crutch, which the silent films of yore knew well: actors used their body and surroundings to convey their feelings.
Though there have been several films in the genre, there’s a reason why Kamal Haasan’s 1987 Pushpak is considered a classic. The thespian delivers a masterclass in expressionism in the burlesque which sustains its quirky beats all the way through, both leading the narrative, while leaning into the joys of physical acting.
Gandhi Talks, on that score, is a pretender. With flashes of Lage Raho Munnabhai (Gandhi as the moral keeper of the nation) and 3 Idiots (permanently bedridden parent) without any of their bite, it is actually a talkie at heart, using text messages and written chits as convenient devices. You don’t miss hearing the dialogue because you’ve read the words.
The better bits are in the first half; post-interval, all is a confused slump, weighed down by an inordinately long passage with the rich guy, poor fellow and the grinning thief skulking about without any discernible purpose. Even Sethupathi can’t save this one.
Gandhi Talks movie cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Jadhav, Usha Nadkarni, Mahesh Manjrekar
Gandhi Talks movie director: Kishore Pandurang Belekar
Gandhi Talks movie rating: Two stars
