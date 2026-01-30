Gandhi Talks movie review: Vijay Sethupathi can’t save this ambitious silent film

Gandhi Talks movie review: I went into this film for a couple of reasons. One to see how inventive this silent film was, and the other because I can happily watch Vijay Sethupathi reading a directory.

Here’s how it unfolds. Sethupathi plays a Poor Man Living With Usha Nadkarni’s Always Coughing Mother In A Chawl. He is in love with Aditi Rao Hydari’s Beautiful Damsel, who lives Ghar Ke Saamne. Arvind Swamy is a Rich Man Living In A Mansion.

These are actors playing types, not fleshed-out characters: the two men are victims of systemic corruption, one losing his dream building to greedy politicians, the other being kept at bay from a paying job because he can’t pay a bribe. A thief (Sidhharth Jadhav) oufitted in violently coloured outfits floats about. A vote-buying neta (Mahesh Manjrekar) knocks on doors using notes embossed with Gandhi’s photo.