Gandhi Talks movie review: Vijay Sethupathi can’t save this ambitious silent film

The better bits are in the first half; post-interval, all is a confused slump, weighed down by an inordinately long passage with the rich guy, poor fellow and the grinning thief skulking about without any discernible purpose.

Rating: 2 out of 5
Written by: Shubhra Gupta
3 min readJan 30, 2026 06:47 PM IST
Gandhi Talks movie reviewGandhi Talks movie review: Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, and Aditi Rao Hydari-starrer is a pretender.
Make us preferred source on Google

Gandhi Talks movie review: I went into this film for a couple of reasons. One to see how inventive this silent film was, and the other because I can happily watch Vijay Sethupathi reading a directory.

Here’s how it unfolds. Sethupathi plays a Poor Man Living With Usha Nadkarni’s Always Coughing Mother In A Chawl. He is in love with Aditi Rao Hydari’s Beautiful Damsel, who lives Ghar Ke Saamne. Arvind Swamy is a Rich Man Living In A Mansion.

These are actors playing types, not fleshed-out characters: the two men are victims of systemic corruption, one losing his dream building to greedy politicians, the other being kept at bay from a paying job because he can’t pay a bribe. A thief (Sidhharth Jadhav) oufitted in violently coloured outfits floats about. A vote-buying neta (Mahesh Manjrekar) knocks on doors using notes embossed with Gandhi’s photo.

Also Read – Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact

When the characters remember to use body language to show their feelings, the film does make you smile: there are some nice initial bits between Sethupathi and Hydari, aided by a lilting AR Rahman song. The rest of the film is filled with Rahman’s riffs–used well in a dance number with the two men on the floor– often more attention-grabbing than the film itself.

Those who know, know that ‘silent’ films are never without sound; even the oldest ones had interstices and music as inlay. It’s all about not using dialogue as a crutch, which the silent films of yore knew well: actors used their body and surroundings to convey their feelings.

Though there have been several films in the genre, there’s a reason why Kamal Haasan’s 1987 Pushpak is considered a classic. The thespian delivers a masterclass in expressionism in the burlesque which sustains its quirky beats all the way through, both leading the narrative, while leaning into the joys of physical acting.

Story continues below this ad

Gandhi Talks, on that score, is a pretender. With flashes of Lage Raho Munnabhai (Gandhi as the moral keeper of the nation) and 3 Idiots (permanently bedridden parent) without any of their bite, it is actually a talkie at heart, using text messages and written chits as convenient devices. You don’t miss hearing the dialogue because you’ve read the words.

Also Read – Daldal review: Bhumi Pednekkar comes off far too morose in serial killer thriller series

The better bits are in the first half; post-interval, all is a confused slump, weighed down by an inordinately long passage with the rich guy, poor fellow and the grinning thief skulking about without any discernible purpose. Even Sethupathi can’t save this one.

Gandhi Talks movie cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Jadhav, Usha Nadkarni, Mahesh Manjrekar
Gandhi Talks movie director: Kishore Pandurang Belekar
Gandhi Talks movie rating: Two stars

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
mardaani 3 review
Valathu Vashathe Kallan movie review: Jeethu Joseph delivers yet another unsatisfactory crime thriller aimed solely at outsmarting the audience
Valathu Vashathe Kallan movie review and rating: Had the Biju Menon-Joju George starrer arrived before Mirage, it's unlikely that the crime thriller would have been dubbed as even a worthy one-time watch.
How Nikkhil Advani's Freedom at Midnight uses Mahatma Gandhi assassination not as a polarising event, but a unifying one
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Mahatma Gandhi in Freedom at Midnight.
Daldal review: Bhumi Pednekkar comes off far too morose in serial killer thriller series
Daldal Movie Review: The film stars Bhumi Pednekkar in the lead role.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sunetra Pawar NCP Maharashtra
Sunetra Pawar: The reluctant politician tipped to carry forward Ajit Pawar’s legacy
Zubeen Garg (left) Amritprava, Mahanta (right)
‘In no position to object to allotment of same room’: Woman musician accused of murder in Zubeen Garg case
mardaani 3 review
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
Valathu Vashathe Kallan movie review and rating: Had the Biju Menon-Joju George starrer arrived before Mirage, it's unlikely that the crime thriller would have been dubbed as even a worthy one-time watch.
Valathu Vashathe Kallan movie review: Jeethu Joseph delivers yet another unsatisfactory crime thriller aimed solely at outsmarting the audience
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, GG vs MI Live Score: (BCCI Photo)
GG vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026
Abhishek Sharma batting style India vs New Zealand
IND vs NZ | The method behind Abhishek Sharma’s mayhem: ‘Planned, not reckless’
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
Gandhi Ambedkar
Why Gandhi and Ambedkar clashed: From separate electorates to Hinduism
Margot Robbie paid homage to Elizabeth Taylor
₹74 crore of history: Margot Robbie stuns in Elizabeth Taylor’s Taj Mahal diamond
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Must Read
GG vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026
WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, GG vs MI Live Score: (BCCI Photo)
IND vs NZ | The method behind Abhishek Sharma’s mayhem: ‘Planned, not reckless’
Abhishek Sharma batting style India vs New Zealand
Quick Comment: Carlos Alcaraz's incredible self belief helps him isolate clutch moments to raise his game
Carlos Alcaraz Aus open
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
Google Maps now lets you use Gemini when walking and cycling
The new Google Maps feature is available on Android and iOS.
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
₹74 crore of history: Margot Robbie stuns in Elizabeth Taylor’s Taj Mahal diamond
Margot Robbie paid homage to Elizabeth Taylor
Advertisement
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement