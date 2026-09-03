Gandhari movie review: Taapsee Pannu film is neither impactful nor believable

Gandhari movie review: The moment you see a happy family in a train compartment, with a little girl and her big doll, you know something wicked this way comes.

The girl vanishes, and her increasingly distraught parents, Bani (Taapsee Pannu) and Gokul (Ishwak Singh) find no help from the local police in Joypurra (fictional, of course), somewhere in Bengal.

This is the kind of small town we see in streaming shows, as constructed as their plots, sequence after sequence filled with loud background music trying to stand in for tension because nothing on screen cuts it, either because we’ve been inundated with similar stuff, or we simply can’t buy any of it. Or both.