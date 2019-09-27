Ganagandharvan movie review: Why Mammootty why?

Ganagandharvan movie star cast: Mammootty, Manoj K Jayan, Mukesh

Ganagandharvan movie director: Ramesh Pisharody

Ganagandharvan movie rating: 0

Director Ramesh Pisharody has a skeleton of a story to tell in his latest movie, Ganagandharvan, which means The Celestial Singer. But, he wants to prove a point: there are rotten apples among women too.

The premise of this film is some women misuse the law to punish innocent men. And, yes, it provides the filmmaker with huge scope to make a socially hard-hitting film. What happens when a woman falsely accuses a man of serious crimes just to get her revenge? What are the ramifications? Imagine the public humiliation that his family must endure. What would be that man’s state of mind? What is the role and responsibilities of the judiciary in such cases? A filmmaker could ask these serious questions and closely examine the emotional and physical cost that a wrongly accused man is forced to pay. But, Pisharody has not done anything worthwhile due to his lazy, uninformed and even one-sided attempt at handling such a sensitive subject. This film feels like him trying to express solidarity with #MenToo movement, a counter-movement to #MeToo.

Kalasadhan Ullaas (Mammootty), who works as a vocalist for a small-time orchestra troupe, is living hand-to-mouth. He has given 26 years of his life to that music group without making much progress in life. He has a wife and a teenage daughter who are disappointed with his inability to provide a better life. He is stuck in his career and is desperate to catch a break. And then, he finally begins to see a light at the end of the tunnel. His music band manager offers him an opportunity to go to the United States for a stage performance.

When things seem to look up, Ullaas puts everything at stake due to his weakness, which is kind-heartedness. As a character puts at the end, Ullaas will do anything to help a crying woman. It makes me wonder, whether Ullaas would jump off a cliff because a crying woman requested him to do so. The film is loaded with such outdated reasons that you feel like throwing up.

After a few twists and turns, Ullaas ends up marrying Sandra, who is half his age, to help her get to the US. And he gets into trouble. At one point, Sandra is pissed at him and invokes all sections related to women’s safety against him and plans to lock him up for good. And then the film slips into courtroom scenes that are staged without nuance or sensitivity which is imperative while dealing with such cases.

It is unclear why Mammootty would do such an in-your-face, one tone and biased film that neither understands men’s right activism or the plight of men that fall into the trap of some evil women.