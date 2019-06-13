Game Over movie review: A patchy affair

Game Over movie cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vinodini Vaidyanathan, Sanchana Natrajan, Ramya Subramanian, Anish Kuruvilla

Game Over movie director: Ashwin Saravanan

Game Over movie rating: One and half stars

What would you do if you have been left petrified of the dark after a traumatic incident? Game Over builds swiftly up to its main act, which has the shaken Swapna (Pannu) trying to re-build her courage, using her work as distraction, and her affectionate house-help Kalamma (Vaidyanathan ) as companion.

The prelude has a few gruesome murders, and the victims are all nubile young women. So we know that sooner vs later, Swapna will be the target: no surprises there.

We’ve seen Pannu grow as an actor in her past few films (Manmarziyaan, Mulk) and here she is pretty much in the centre of the frame practically the entire time. The job of films which coast on this trope – terror-struck young woman in the dark—is to bung in enough surprises and keep us on the edge. On that front, Game Over flunks the test.

The writing is flabby, key sequences get repetitive, the threads which are woven in the plot are weakly dealt with: a tattoo and the tattooist plays a part, as does a grieving mother, but at no point do these elements feel meshed in. Worse, the reveal comes too early, and the suspense leaches out.

Also, we are left with too many niggling questions: why are Swapna’s domestic arrangements the way they are? Who are the bad guys? Why do they do what they do? Is this a horror/ supernatural or killers-on-a-spree flick? There’s confusion, and we are confounded.

The other problem is the Hindi dubbing (the film is made in Telugu/Tamil), and in too many places the lines seem out of sync.

Clearly, Pannu has worked hard, and there are a couple of genuinely scary moments, but the rest of it is too stretched: even the 102 minute run time feels too long.