Gajab Raat movie review: Manoj Bajpayee keeps you watching as film meanders

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Gajab Raat movie review: Another of those iss raat ki subah nahin sagas, featuring bent cops, greedy politicians, gun-toting hoods, and sundry others chasing a common target, the best thing about Gajab Raat is its lead actor.
Manoj Bajpayee, unerringly playing a very efficient but very corrupt cop whose conscience is not completely dead, kept me watching even when the pace slackened.
A film whose level of interest depends entirely on how pacy it is has no business losing track of time, but given that it goes over two hours, what else could we have expected. After losing no time in getting everything kickstarted, with a grievously injured girl (Aditi Sandhya Sharma) slides out of a moving car in the middle of Connaught Place, followed by a rapid if reluctant response from an investigating officer (Manoj Bajpayee) and his team, a whole host of shady characters target the victim who is left fighting for her life.
Gajab Raat movie trailer:
Initially, the melee is racy enough. A CBI officer (Akshay Oberoi) threatens to take over the case from the cop. A representative of a woman’s organisation wants to dog his footsteps. Another officer (Saqib Saleem) shows up with a different version. Who’s the girl? Is she a Russian mobster’s mole? Or is she a journalist on the trail of a story that will damage reputations — a strong female politician (Divya Dutta) as well as her associate (Sunit Tandon) are in the mix — across the board.
In these kinds of flicks, you aren’t really looking for grim realism. What you do want is colourful characters and zing and after a point, it begins to meander and explain. The film was originally called Ghooskhor Pandat, but with the thin-skinned creatures we have become, there was huge uproar. Haww, how can such worthy beings be bribe-takers? Gajab Raat is a generic alternative: once the edge has fallen off, so does the film.
The only one who keeps going, regardless, is Nushratt Bharruchha’s lady of the night, whose flirty exchanges with Bajpayee’s cop made me smile. But my favourite bits from the film have to be Bajpayee going, sir, sir, sir, sir, putting his low-life superiors in their place, elevating himself to the status of a hero who is on the take, but who will never be taken over.
Gajab Raat movie cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta, Akshay Oberoi, Shraddha Das, Saquib Saleem, Aditi Sandhya Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kiku Sharda, Sunit Tandon
Gajab Raat movie director: Ritesh Shah
Gajab Raat movie rating: 2.5 stars