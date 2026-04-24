Fuze movie review: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sam Worthington heist film is enjoyable at best

World could do with fewer White dudes thinking Brown men need saving.

So, it is rather unfortunate that, at a time when this part of the world can do with some Western sensitivity, Afghanistan is little more than a generic playground for this heist film.

That said, Fuze doesn’t really want to, or give us time to, dwell on the thin politics it covers itself in. This fast-moving caper sweeping across London, with some good-looking men of honour and dishonour in feverish action, can be enjoyable despite it.

The broad storyline is that a suspected World War II bomb has been found at a construction site, and quickly tagged by the Army explosives disposal expert played by Taylor-Johnson as a “1,000 pounder.”