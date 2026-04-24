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Fuze movie review: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sam Worthington heist film is enjoyable at best
Fuze doesn’t really want to, or give us time to, dwell on the thin politics it covers itself in. This fast-moving caper sweeping across London, with some good-looking men of honour and dishonour in feverish action, can be enjoyable despite it.
World could do with fewer White dudes thinking Brown men need saving.
So, it is rather unfortunate that, at a time when this part of the world can do with some Western sensitivity, Afghanistan is little more than a generic playground for this heist film.
That said, Fuze doesn’t really want to, or give us time to, dwell on the thin politics it covers itself in. This fast-moving caper sweeping across London, with some good-looking men of honour and dishonour in feverish action, can be enjoyable despite it.
The broad storyline is that a suspected World War II bomb has been found at a construction site, and quickly tagged by the Army explosives disposal expert played by Taylor-Johnson as a “1,000 pounder.”
This is Westminster, and no TV crews around going mad, which means that the top police officer (a wasted Mbatha-Raw) can just issue orders, and the public responds quietly and obediently to a mass evacuation.
The moment the neighbourhood is emptied though, and the power is cut to ensure safety, a gang led by Theo James and Sam Worthington gets into action.
Some heavy duty effort goes in before they can carry out their plan, which is to rob a bank.
An Army corporal at the bomb disposal site, a last-minute addition, suspects something is amiss with the bomb they have set out to defuse. However, his fears are politely dispensed with by Taylor-Johnson’s character.
Chances are you will put two and two together far earlier than Fuze hopes you will. David Mackenzie does try to complicate the equation with much double-crossing and triple-crossing, and it can be hard to keep track of who fits where.
Less would definitely have been more here. But it does allow us some extra time to marvel at the chutzpah of the directors and his charming stars in going about an often loopy story.
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The cherry on the top are some Indian diamantaires dressed in sherwani and pearls trying to bargain over stolen stones. At least their laptops are this century.
Fuze movie director: David Mackenzie
Fuze movie cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Sam Worthington, Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Fuze movie rating: 2.5 stars
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