Freedom Fight movie review: An anthology worth your time

Freedom Fight is easily the best anthology movie to come out in a long time. The ensemble of short stories has a significant literary value. Each episode in this movie leaves a deep impression on our psyche. All of the movies deal with some of the most important social problems of the country. And each of these films is narrated from the point of view of those who are less fortunate and who always end up getting a raw deal in the rigid power structure of our society.

The title of director Akhil Anilkumar’s film is Geethu Unchained, which is a wordplay on Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained. Similar to the Hollywood western, this film is the revenge of an oppressed against the oppressor. Our heroine Geethu, played by an energetic Rajisha Vijayan, fights against patriarchy. She is an independent and well-earning woman. She becomes ashamed of her family and the person of interest among the neighbourhood gossip when she calls off her engagement with her boyfriend. She is in love with him. And the man she dated begins to show some drastic changes when they both decide to get married. He becomes more invasive, dominating and begins to control her life. What will our heroine choose – her freedom or love sans freedom?

Director Kunjila Maschillamani takes a documentary-style approach to examine the problems of working-class women in the film Penkoottu. And when you think of it, no other style of narration would have done justice to the subject and given us an unfiltered look at the problems of women at the workplace. Yes, Srindaa wonderfully sinks her teeth into the role of a salesgirl, who fights for basic rights. But, it is the non-professional actors such as Viji Penkoottu, who leave a lasting impression with their spontaneity. The woman who quits her job and starts her own food business, in particular, produces some acting moments that trained actors won’t be able to pull off. And the film underlines the important message – if you don’t ask, you shall never get it.

Francies Louis’s Ration deals with a very simple subject. It tackles the everyday truth of our life. Something that we all are fully aware of but never acknowledge. The film opens with Kabini Haridas’ character packing off the birthday party leftovers at her home and giving it to her wealthy neighbour. The next day, the neighbour lady returns to her house with a huge chunk of an expensive fish and asks Haridas’ daughter to keep it in the freezer. When Haridas’ character returns home and finds out where it came from, she thinks of it as the return gift for last night’s chapati and chicken curry. And she prepares a tasty fish curry for dinner. The next day, the neighbour lady comes home, asking for the fish she gave yesterday because there was no space in her gigantic fridge. The situation turns into a matter of self-respect. And Kabini Haridas effectively channels the pain stemming from inequality and poverty through her tired eyes as the rest of her face is covered with the face mask.

Jeo Baby uses the lush green atmosphere and a vast house to show us that the suffering of old age is common across people of all sections of the society in Old Age Home. We all become prisoners of our doings. Even as the theme of thankless children not returning the phone calls of parents or trying to get rid of them in their old age is not new, the way Jeo Baby brings out the unsaid pains and challenges of old people through the varying moods and atmosphere, makes this film a solid piece of cinema.

Jithin Issac Thomas’ Pra.Thoo.Mu reminded me of a scene from Troy. When Agamemnon berates Achilles for showing up late for the battle, Achilles decides to quit. “Perhaps, you should fight him,” he says while going back to his horse. Agamemnon stands there without a response. But on the insistence of one of the king’s ministers, Achilles agrees to fight for Agamemnon. Before he goes off to fight, Achilles wonders, ”Imagine a king who fights his own battles. Wouldn’t that be a sight?” The translation of Pra.Thoo.Mu is The Emperor Has An Urge To Shit. And the film is all about the workers who clean septic tanks telling a power drunk, arrogant minister, who is the modern-day royalty, to pick up his own sh**t.

Freedom Fight is streaming on SonyLiv.