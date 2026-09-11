Fall 2 Deadpoint movie review: This survival thriller scales the heights, then tumbles

Fall 2 Deadpoint movie review: When a regular-Joe film is titled just Fall, you can be pretty sure it will be about a rise. When it is followed by a Fall 2, you can swear by it.

The first Fall released to decent success in 2022, and achieved some bigger highs via social media reels. In that, two best friends climbed up a desolate TV tower to bury their grief, and encounter heartbreak and vultures.

Fall 2 substitutes the tower for a fictional Mount Kwan in Thailand, but can’t resist the grief, betrayal or vultures still, with an over-the-hilltop ending that suggests our survivor is headed for Fall 3.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Jax (Harriet Slater) is the sister of Shiloh (Virginia Gardner), the daredevil who died and attained social media notoriety/hero worship with her TV tower adventure. Having parted with very harsh words for Shiloh the last time they met, Jax is wrung out with guilt and pain, and especially angry at the fans stalking her dead sister’s memory.

Luce (Arsema Thomas) lands up at her door, and Jax is more than happy to hand over Shiloh’s things to her, as Shiloh and Luce used to be good friends. And then, two scenes of convincing later, Jax has agreed to Luce’s proposal that they embark on what Shiloh planned to be her next adventure, the trek across Mount Kwan.

That trek is more of a walk across a thin plank that goes around the mountain at a height of 4,000 feet, after a climb up its steep side on some rusted iron bars – that too, in off-season with a chance of rain, earthquakes and landslides.

Halfway across this walk is The Devil’s Elbow, a hairpin bend. Up above is a dragon who “eats all your fears.”

Story continues below this ad

See why all this should appeal to two Americans who have presumably no one to answer to or talk them out of this idiocy? If you don’t – like most folks – this film is not for you.

But stick around, and Fall 2 does its job of inducing altitude terrors pretty efficiently. The writers of Fall are also associated with its sequel, and they do take their job seriously, from the ropes to the hooks, to the bolts, to the planks, to the mini oxygen cylinders and laser beams that can stretch all the way down from the cliff, onto a pool table inside a bar. The detailing is impressive, and both Slater and Thomas are committed to both falling down and getting up – and repeat.

Also Read – Haiwaan movie review: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan film is more uff than ole ole

Tom Brittney as their shifty guide John is good too. An American at a desolate Thai bar agreeing to take one on an illegal hike for the royal price of $5,000 is usually up to no good, but John does have his charm.

Story continues below this ad

As long as Fall 2 is sticking to the cliff, it does its job well. But then comes one incredulous plot addition after another, and down the hill we go.

Fall 2 Deadpoint movie directors: Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

Fall 2 Deadpoint movie cast: Harriet Slater, Arsema Thomas, Tom Brittney, Virginia Gardner

Fall 2 Deadpoint movie rating: 2.5 stars