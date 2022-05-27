F3 movie review: Venkatesh, Varun Tej film is less fun, more frustration

When you pay for a seat in a cinema hall to watch a movie, Venkatesh and Varun Tej-starrer F3, that has been marketed as the ‘biggest Telugu comedy entertainer of the year’, you come prepared to laugh. You go in with a lot of enthusiasm, putting complete faith in the hands of the filmmakers and actors. You are psyched to be entertained, popcorn is in the bucket and all’s right with the world. When things start slow, you choose to stay with the filmmaker — the film will will soon pick up tempo, it has to. So you even laugh at jokes that are ill-conceived, unoriginal and at times cringe-worthy. You give the benefit of the doubt to the director, believing that the film is yet to get to the good part. After all, you don’t go to a theatre and spend your hard-earned money to hate a movie. You want to like it.

But, what would you do when the movie in question is hell-bent on testing your tolerance and generosity? What if the movie has not a single redeeming quality that makes the challenge of not hating it a little easier? Sooner or later, you accept that you are not going to get a clever and smart comedy movie that you expected. Instead, all you are left with is several bucketloads of crude jokes. That’s the moment it hits you. The life’s true philosophy that director Anil Ravipudi has been trying to tell us in movie after movie. The message is: ignorance is fun and knowledge is frustration.

Anil Ravipudi continues to deliver this message in his latest movie F3, the newer addition to his Fun and Frustration series. The movie follows the stories of a bunch of crooks who want to make money the easy way. And so they choose the path of lying and deceit. But, they are not smart enough to execute scams. In fact, they are so dumb that you can’t trust them to walk by themselves without running into walls.

The family members of Venky (Venkatesh) serve him food made with the leaves of money plants hoping that will change his fortune. Varun (Varun Tej), dreams of a life of wealth and luxury and when he wakes up to reality, he takes out his frustration on God, who he calls daddy. He walks into a temple, demands that God should rid him of poverty and takes the money from the aarti plate for pocket money. These things, which have no relevance or resonance, are supposed to tickle us and make us feel better. And yes, talking about women characters in the movie will open a whole new can of worms.

Anil is really scraping the bottom of the barrel here. His attempts at comedy lack both sincerity and originality. He uses every known trick from the handbook of how to make an obnoxious movie. The comedy is irrational, unrealistic, and crude. This film is so loud that it poses a great threat to our ability to think and process information. The director must have instructed composer Devi Sri Prasad to crank up the background score to 11 to keep the audience from reflecting on the movie he has made.

Imagine a bunch of people, dressed freakishly in clown costumes, and they all stand together at once screaming at your face, and making funny faces, in a desperate attempt to make you laugh. Such is the experience of watching F3.