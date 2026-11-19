ENE Repeat movie review: What happens when the world tells you that the thing you love doing is not worth doing? To answer that question, The Kanyarashi Gang is back. Eight years and thousands of memes later, Tharun Bhascker has finally brought Vivek, Kaushik, Uppu and Karthik back to the screen. But the key here is: you cannot recreate a friendship. People change, and so do the circumstances and the version of you that once nurtured that friendship does not even exist anymore. That is the truth about reunions, and it is also the truth about ENE Repeat.

Tharun Bhascker’s sequel to the 2018 cult favourite Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi brings back the gang but what it can’t bring back is the magical friendship of four friends who didn’t even realise that they would end up defining nostalgia for an entire generation.

The sequel picks up where the original ended, with the four friends now occupying different roles in the world of cinema. When a film made by Vivek and the gang fails at the box office, the fallout creates a rift. The very thing that held their friendship together, is now what threatens to tear them apart. Disappointed by failure and determined to prove themselves, the gang decides to make one more film. This time, the journey takes them to Thailand.

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Abhinav Gomatam’s performance as Kaushik is easily the best thing about ENE Repeat. His newfound status as a minor film star navigating the tension between his new public identity and his old friendships, is layered and funny, even without any jarring attempts to be comedic. Abhinav Gomatam has always had an instinct for underplaying comedy, finding the humour in a reaction or a pause rather than in the delivery of a line.

Vishwak Sen is dependable as Vivek, but the character lacks what made him special in the original film. In Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, Vivek was the emotional centre of the group but here, he functions as the plot’s engine. His ambition drives the narrative forward but we don’t get any insight into his mind. Vishwak has a strong screen presence, but the script does not give him the same emotional material to work with. Venkatesh Kakumanu plays Uppu with the same low-key warmth that made the character endearing in the original.

Srinath Maganti, who inherited the Karthik role under (possibly) the most scrutinised recasting in recent Telugu cinema, does not fall into the trap of imitation. He builds his version of Karthik from the ground up, playing the character with his own rhythms rather than trying to replicate Sai Sushanth Reddy’s mannerisms. But the old Karthik is missed nevertheless.

Also Read: How Tharun Bhascker is keeping the Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi spirit alive without one of its stars

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Shivathmika Rajasekhar brings a sincere energy to her role but the character’s journey from being passionate film enthusiast to then becoming emotional fulcrum of the film happens a little too abruptly. Anisha Ambrose, reprising her role as Shirley, and Karuna Kumar are both underused. They appear, they contribute, but they are not given enough screen time to leave a mark.

It is only in the last 40 minutes of ENE Repeat that it finally becomes the sequel that audiences have been waiting for. Once the gang lands in Thailand, things start to fall into place. The comedy clicks and the characters stop performing their friendship and start inhabiting it. It is at this point that Tharun’s writing finds the rhythm that made the original feel like a conversation you were eavesdropping, on rather than a script. If the entire film had operated at this level, we would be talking about one of the best Telugu sequels ever made.

Tharun Bhascker’s dialogue writing, even in the weaker portions of the film, remains his calling card. A throwaway remark about filmmaking egos, a casual observation about how friendships change when one friend finds success: these moments are scattered through the film and they work because Tharun captures how people actually talk to each other.

The original cast of Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi (Photo: IMDb) The original cast of Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi (Photo: IMDb)

Strip away the comedy, the Thailand locations, the cameos and the buddy banter, and ENE Repeat is a film about one idea: art is not optional, it is necessary. Tharun Bhascker builds his sequel to Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi around four friends who have risked their friendship, their self-worth and their futures on the belief that making films is their passion.

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However, the problem is that almost everything before the final 40 minutes is a problem. The first half is the film’s biggest failure. The setup, which involves reuniting the four friends and establishing the survival film premise, is sluggish, noisy and feels scattered. The friendship itself, which should be the foundation of everything, is assumed rather than rebuilt. The gang feels reassembled rather than reconnected.

Vivek Sagar’s music, one of the original film’s greatest strengths, does not deliver this time. The songs in Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi became inseparable from the film’s identity. They felt like the soundtrack to a phase of life. Here, the songs do not land with the same impact. They are competent but forgettable. For a franchise whose music was as much a part of its cult appeal as the writing, this is a disappointment.

ENE Repeat is a film of two distinct halves, and the gap in quality between them is wide enough to define the entire experience. If you can sit through the setup to reach the payoff, there is a stretch of genuine, warm, hilarious filmmaking waiting for you.

ENE Repeat movie director: Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam

ENE Repeat movie cast and crew: : Vishwak Sen, Abhinav Gomatam, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Srinath Maganti, Vivek Sagar

ENE Repeat movie ratings: 3 stars