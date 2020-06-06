Egaro – The Eleven

The difference between Lagaan and Egaro lies in that the former is pure fiction while the latter is a fictionalised version of reality that is now history. Egaro is a celluloid tribute to the brave and spirited Mohun Bagan Eleven who won the prestigious IFA Shield against its British opponents,East Yorkshire Regiment on July 29,1911. India was then under British Rule and Calcutta (now Kolkata) was the capital of the British administration in India. An underground movement towards independence was simmering under a surface of discontent with British oppression,insult,humiliation and torture. 2011 marks the hundredth year of this historic win. It is said to have been a major reason for the British to shift its administrative capital from Calcutta to Delhi on December 12,the same year. The magic of the winning is that 10 of the 11 members of the Mohun Bagan team played the match with bare feet,wearing dhotis instead of trousers. Only one wore boots. The film however,shows the players barefooted but wearing football shorts. The East Yorkshire Regiment in contrast,was well-nourished,wore the right boots,the right attire,had greater space and time for practice but had wrong attitude.

The narrative runs along two levels. One shows the preparation for the football match that intercuts into the underground movement following the Partition of Bengal in 1905 and the hanging of Khudiram Bose for attempting to kill Kingsford in 1908. Nagendra (Shankar Chakraborty) leads a batch of young freedom fighters who plan to eliminate high-ranking British officers with indigenous bombs and fire-arms without harming the old,the women and the children. He is angry with one of the members of his group for paying more attention to football than to the revolution. By the time the match is played on the field,he realises that there is no real difference between war being played under the guise of football and the revolution he has been leading.

The film brings out the spirit of the fight through the match that builds up a momentum of great excitement among everyone. The people in and around Bengal,Bihar,etc. cutting across caste,class,community,language,education and other divisions come together to cheer the Mohan Bagan team. The gathered audience is another facet where the action just never stops. Young boys climb up tree trunks and tie themselves to prevent a fall when they clap their hands to cheer. A simple man from Dhaka fights with the affluent father of one of the players who does not like sitting next to a peasant. But when the last goal is struck,they hug each other in joy. One zamindar sacrifices Rs 15 he had set aside to buy another zamindari for a front row seat from a self-styled ticket-seller to watch the match. An actor,who plays female roles in jatra performances,cancels all his engagements,takes off his wig to reveal a bald pate and becomes the self-appointed commentator,hurling Bengali abuses at the British players who cannot understand them.

The merciless and inhuman brutality that the British officers,police and professors inflict on Indians is undercut by a few unbiased and humane depictions. Puller,the referee,refuses to bend to the pressure of powers-that-be who treat the match as a must-win-or-else ego trip against Indians. Piggot,a player of the Middlesex team,whose one eye is injured by an inadvertent kick by one of the players in the semi-final,gives Abhilash a clean chit though the officers who visit him at the hospital urge him to pronounce the players kick as intentional.

Of the 11 players representing the Mohan Bagan team,three are professional footballers while the rest are from theatre. Cameos and strong supporting cast are drawn from television. Egaro has wonderful entertainment,historical and informative value for everyone. First-time director Arun Roy has harmonised and orchestrated everything from script to music and dialogue beautifully. The background music is jarring though the chants of Vande Mataram echoing from time to time and a Nazrul number in the backdrop add force to the narrative. The film is a bit too long. The blood and gore in the beginning is a bit too much.

Rating: *****

The film deserves five stars  for direction,acting,art direction,dialogue and cinematography.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.