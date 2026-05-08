Dug Dug movie review: An absurdist socio-religious drama in which a bike acquires godly status

Dug Dug movie review: While it is well established that truth is stranger than fiction, once faith enters the narrative and, subsequently, dominates it, things can get curiouser and curiouser. That’s how a trippy satirical tale set in Rajasthan, titled Dug Dug, unfolds. The film releases Friday.

The film, which is directed and written by Ritwik Pareek, follows the death of a man named Thakur Sa, who was drunk and driving a two-wheeler with a pink seat, in a road accident at night. The moped, which ends up in police custody and is even locked up in the jail, mysteriously keeps returning to the accident spot. In no time, the bike acquires divine status with power to fulfill the wishes of those who pray to it and offer a bottle of alcohol, one Thakur Sa’s favourite things. The accident site soon becomes a roadside shrine, thronged by devotees from far and wide.