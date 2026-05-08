Dug Dug movie review: An absurdist socio-religious drama in which a bike acquires godly status

Dug Dug movie review: While it is well established that truth is stranger than fiction, once faith enters the narrative and, subsequently, dominates it, things can get curiouser and curiouser. That’s how a trippy satirical tale set in Rajasthan, titled Dug Dug, unfolds. The film releases Friday.
The film, which is directed and written by Ritwik Pareek, follows the death of a man named Thakur Sa, who was drunk and driving a two-wheeler with a pink seat, in a road accident at night. The moped, which ends up in police custody and is even locked up in the jail, mysteriously keeps returning to the accident spot. In no time, the bike acquires divine status with power to fulfill the wishes of those who pray to it and offer a bottle of alcohol, one Thakur Sa’s favourite things. The accident site soon becomes a roadside shrine, thronged by devotees from far and wide.
The film’s premise might sound bizarre but there’s some truth to it. In Jodhpur is located Om Banna temple, which is dedicated to a 350cc Royal Enfield motorcycle. What makes watching this film a fascinating experience is the whimsicality, wry humour and touches of magical realism. Even as blind faith drives people to worship the garlanded bike and the roadside shrine turns into a sprawling temple, the film’s tone neither turns judgy nor preachy. Though designed as a socio-religious satire, the film does not take up the task of busting the myth or questioning the faith of followers.
The well-crafted film, which opts for pithy lines especially in the first half, is a visual delight though set in an arid landscape. While the credit for it goes to cinematographer Aditya Kumar, the smart use of pink and blue — said to be favourite colours of Thakur Sa — adds to the visual richness (the film is designed by Ranjit Singh). What compliments the visuals is the excellent soundtrack, which is composed by the group Salvage Audio Collective.
Together, the visuals and jazz-rock music add a vibrant energy to the storytelling. However, in spite of this, parts of the second half turns tedious as scenes about how the popularity of the shine keeps on growing become repetitive.
Towards the end, one elderly cop who is about to retire in a week, regrets that nothing major happened during his long stint there. It does not seem to have registered in his mind the incredulity of the road accident death that led to the birth of a new deity and a large number of followers. In India, where many surreal occurrences become a part of everyday life, Dug Dug tells the story of one such “almost-true” event.
Dug Dug movie director: Ritwik Pareek Dug Dug movie cast: Altaf Khan, Yogendra Singh Parmar, Durga Lal Saini, Gaurav Soni Dug Dug movie rating: 3.5 stars
Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a career spanning over two decades, she has established herself as one of India’s most authoritative voices in cinematic journalism, known for an analytical approach and insights that transcend the standard cycle of celebrity journalism.
Expertise & Accolades
In 2014, Alaka was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Film Critic. Her Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) citation specifically lauded her for "highlighting facets of cinema beyond glamour and gossip" and for her ability to delve into the contemporary relevance of iconic filmmakers. Her commitment to journalistic integrity was further recognised in 2019 with a Special Mention at the Red Ink Awards for her investigative feature, 'In Search of a Star'. Her article titled 'People Like Us', published in The Indian Express on March 27, 2022, was shortlisted for Red Ink Award, 2023.
Global Industry Leadership
Alaka’s expertise is sought after by major international and domestic film bodies:
Golden Globes: In 2025, she joined the international voting body for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.
National Film Awards: She served on the prestigious jury for the 68th National Film Awards, helping select the finest contributions to Indian cinema.
Global Perspective: Her work consistently bridges the gap between commercial Bollywood A-listers and emerging independent talents, offering nuanced insights into both Indian regional cinema and international film trends.
Focus & Vision
Beyond the screen, Alaka is a dedicated observer of Mumbai’s vibrant theatre scene and the historical evolution of the moving image. Through her long-form articles and deep-dive interviews, she continues to challenge "tried-and-tested" templates, providing readers with a deep understanding of the artistic and systemic workings of the Indian and global film industry. ... Read More