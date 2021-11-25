Drushyam 2 review: Jeethu Joseph keeps it simple and relatable

Jeethu Joseph has helmed the Telugu remake of Drishyam 2, which is the sequel to the 2013 blockbuster Drishyam. The hit filmmaker had taken a backseat farming out the direction of Drushyam to Sripriya. He had made some micro improvements to the Telugu script, making it sharper and tighter than the Malayalam original.

After the worldwide success of Drishyam, Jeethu, by his own admission, was determined not to make a follow-up film as it came with the risk of ruining the memory of the first film. He must have thought there was no chance he could make the sequel bigger and more entertaining than the first film, which had already outperformed all expectations. Nobody, including Jeethu, could have predicted the success of Drishyam and the subsequent success of its remakes in all languages. It was wise on Jeethu’s part not to mess with the film’s reputation by attempting a follow-up.

Jeethu Joseph would have fumbled and may have delivered a misfire, if he wanted to pander to the large scale market that Drishyam had created. Instead, he chooses to keep it simple, real and relatable, giving the audience a more intimate look at the family, which is at the centre of this franchise.

If Drushyam was a thriller, the sequel is a proper family drama as the film only makes you bite your nails in the last 30 minutes. The movie engages us emotionally as it examines various strengths and weaknesses of human characters. While Rambabu (Venkatesh) continues to be a cold-hearted man, who is willing to go to any extent to protect his family, the film explores the depths of Jyothi (Meena). The fears of Jyothi, her frustration of being kept out of the truth and the never-ending trauma caused by the events of the fateful night is the main source of drama.

Jyothi’s nervous energy is the first chink in Rambabu’s armour. Jeethu cleverly explores the urge of an average human being to share their deepest secrets as to reduce the load of one’s chest. Not everyone can be as strong-willed as Rambabu, where the secrets go to die.

The filmmaker, who has also written Drushyam 2, examines other human conditions like how the people of the town, who were once standing by Rambabu and family, change their opinion over time. And all the backbiting and rumours stem from the fact that many are jealous of Rambabu’s financial growth. He now owns a swanky theatre and wants to make a blockbuster film.

Rambabu, who was a frugal businessman in Drushyam, has now become a spendthrift. He is taking more risks in his business ventures and has also developed a drinking habit. And he seems to have forgotten about the crime, even though it remains the top gossip of the village even after six years. Now all his focus is on making a good movie and he’s no longer bothered by the seemingly never-ending police investigation. Or is he really?

Drushyam 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.