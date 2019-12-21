Driving Licence movie review: An engaging watch

Driving Licence hit screens on December 20. Driving Licence hit screens on December 20.

Driving Licence movie cast: Prithviraj, Suraj Venjaramoodu

Driving Licence movie director: Lal Jr.

Driving Licence movie rating: 3 stars

There is a reason why they say that you should never meet your heroes. But all Kuruvila (Suraj Venjaramoodu) ever wanted was to meet his hero Hareendran (Prithviraj) in person, shake hands and take a picture with him.

Hareendran is among the top stars in the Malayalam film industry. And it gives him the privilege to not worry about producing his driving licence in case he gets pulled over by a cop for checking. However, Hareendran should submit his driver’s licence to get permission to shoot in a sensitive location. So, he gets his assistants to start looking for his licence. I mean, why worry when you can get yourself out of a traffic violation by clicking a selfie with the person in uniform, no? He is in for luck. Kuruvila, one of the biggest fans of Hareendran, is an inspector in the RTO office. He is a cop who follows the rules by the book. But, he can make some exceptions for Hareendran. After all, Hareendran is the man who dominates his dreams at night.

Hareendran wants a driver’s license soon, and Kuruvila can make it happen. It must be a piece of cake. But director Lal Jr and his writer Sachy have conceived a solid premise that makes this meta-film an engrossing watch. There is no such thing as a free lunch. Kuruvila wants Hareendran to visit his office in person as a quid-pro-quo for granting him the licence without any hassle. And Hareendran obliges with some reservations. And things go south soon after he arrives at the RTO office. The media is gathered there, and a leak from Kuruvila’s office puts Hareendran in the spot. A movie star driving without a licence is a very juicy bit of news for 24/7 news channels to ignore. Television reporters bombard Hareendran with questions, embarrassing him on a live television turning him into a ticking time bomb before he could meet Kuruvila.

And Hareendran explodes when he meets Kuruvila. He holds Kuruvila responsible for causing him so much stress and berates him in front of his kid. Kuruvila will compromise on his ethics for Hareendran, but self-respect is non-negotiable. He vows to make Hareendran repent for insulting him. So begins a war between a superstar and a fan.

Hareendran could have avoided a whole lot of trouble had he controlled his stary tantrums and chose not to engage in an ego clash with his fan. And, Kuruvila could have protected himself and his family from a lot of trouble by letting his love for Hareendran overtake his bruised ego. But both of them can’t. Their primal instincts burdened by pride and vanity, force them to go to great lengths to bring harm to each other.

Vanity is the favourite sin of the devil, indeed.

