Double Whammy

Utt Pataang

DIRECTOR: Srikanth Velagaleti

CAST: Vinay Pathak,Saurabh Shukla,

Mona Singh,Mahie Gill,Sanjay Mishra

rating: *

Gangsta rap seems to the flavour of the week. This one is another Trying-Very-Hard-To-Be-Tarantino  with a simple guy,a dodgy detective,a spiffy hood who spouts French,a good girl who leaves home,a bad girl who wants to leave town,and assorted others,all after a bag bulging with cash.

Vinay Pathak does a double: the simpleton act,which weve seen several times before,and the bad guy,which he flubs,not because he wants to,but because he wasnt reined in. He also,just in case we miss the point,has black-and-white posters of French classics on the walls of his den. Saurabh Shukla is some kind of a sleuth,but it makes no difference what he plays because hes been coming off the same for some time now. Mona Singh,who was last seen playing the hapless woman who had a baby hosed out of her in 3 Idiots,could have gone somewhere with her lost-in-this-big-bad-city part,but this is not a film that takes anyone anywhere. And Mahie Gill,terrific in Dev.D,is practically unwatchable in her badly articulated,ultra-tightly sheathed,chest-spilling-out role: she cant even smoke properly.

