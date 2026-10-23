Doosra movie review: An interesting experiment falls short

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Doosra movie review: A girl who never fits in her skin. A cricketer who comes into his own, leading his country to a colossal win. This parallel play between two characters is channelled through Doosra’s docu-fiction format: the choice is interesting, but the results are mixed.
Tara (Plabita Borthakur) lives in a Rajasthan village with her conservative father (Ankur Vikal) and obedient mother (Samidha Guru), and an older brother (Navin Ratwa). Like all traditional families, Tara is expected to fetch and carry for the men — get me water, orders her father, and she has to leave her books, even as the bada bhai lounges — with her mother toeing the patriarchal line, because that’s what women have done for centuries.
The film begins in the 90s, with a snapshot ride of the decade — the declaration of liberalisation, the empty RBI coffers, the banking on our gold reserves, the rath-yatra and the rise of the ruling party, amongst other important markers — along with developments in the Indian cricket team, with its highs and lows.
Watch Doosra movie trailer:
It felt like an exercise in remembering that turbulent era: nothing comes out of vacuum; the match fixing that rocked both the cricketing and the then political establishment was an outcome of the times.
Did a certain 12th man really refuse to carry water out to his teammates on the field, or was it yet another myth-building exercise of the captain that led us to that nail-biting Lords’ win, topped with that storied Saurav-shirt-off moment?
Clearly, the film believes in it, as fans all over the world cheer lustily for India’s big leap of faith and fortune: real-life commentators are corralled for their opinions, to the point the film seems to turn into a cricket documentary, with the story of the girl — Plabita Borthakur is credible as the conflicted young woman — almost being sidelined.
To begin with, the twinning of the two trajectories feels organic, especially when young Tara is sitting in her aangan with her family, clapping for the Indian team. But then it becomes a stretch. The team’s win being attributed to breaking free from ‘a colonial hangover,’ and Tara’s shaking off gender constraints while discovering who she really is, feels like a forced connection.
Fashioned as a coming-of-age saga of a young woman and a nation’s belief in itself, the film falls short.
Doosra movie cast: Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal, Krishna Gokani, Twisha Joshi, Samidha Guru, Navin Ratwa
Doosra movie director: Abhinay Deo
Doosra movie rating: 2 stars