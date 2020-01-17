Dolittle movie review: A monumental mess

Dolittle movie review: This re-retelling of the doctor who talked to animals is a monumental mess. Dolittle movie review: This re-retelling of the doctor who talked to animals is a monumental mess.

Dolittle movie cast: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent, Antonio Banders, Harry Collett

Dolittle movie director: Stephen Gaghan

Dolittle movie rating: 1 star

Don’t be fooled by the impressive cast of actors above, and an equally starry line-up voicing Dolittle’s menagerie of animals (Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, Ralph Fiennes). This re-retelling of the doctor who talked to animals is a monumental mess.

It’s not just that Johnny Depp may have tired you of ageing men overdressed to the nines and commanding ships, for life. Dolittle has barely any plot, with its animals setting off sporadic sparks when left to own. And that is rare as Downey Jr’s Dolittle mostly has them at his command.

Plus, the film hangs on the wafer-thin premise of a Queen who might die unless Dolittle finds a miracle cure from a mystery island. Really, as if Her Majesty doesn’t have enough problems of own!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App