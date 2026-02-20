Do Deewane Seher Mein movie review: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur film just doesn’t have enought deewanapan

Do Deewane Seher Mein movie review: To judge by appearance is a bad thing. This single line premise is stretched out over two and a half hours, leading to a film where you are left counting the moments where two people spark.

The only nice thing about Do Deewane Seher Mein– please note, not Shehar–is that for a change a Hindi film doesn’t make you feel as if Shashank (Sidhant Chaturvedi) and Roshni (Mrunal Thakur) could be brother and sister. There is attraction, and they do act upon it, bringing their faces close enough for their lips to touch. Small mercies.

Some amount of thought has gone into creating two individuals with their share of insecurities, and doubts. Shashank can’t say ‘sh’, so his name, in his mouth, turns into Sasank. Roshni thinks of herself as not good-looking enough, certainly not as much as her older sister (Sandeepa Dhar), a thick pair of glasses becoming her weapon against the world.

We know, right from the time they meet, how they will end up. Still, some of their exchanges have appeal, especially when Chaturvedi isn’t trying too hard, and even if there isn’t any real passion between the duo: how can you expect passion in a film where the censors have excised ridiculous numbers of words from the mouths of adults?

But the rest of it is a drag. Good actors are arrayed across dining tables and ghar ka aangans delivering the usual dialogue about shaadi, ladka, ladki, sambandh: imagine a fine ensemble — which includes Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Mona Ambegaonkar and Ila Arun– getting stuck in a rut like this.

Chaturvedi’s side-part is a bit distracting, but he makes up for it by making his Shashank likeable, not succumbing to an easy cop-out. But as far as rom coms go, Do Deewane is just not deewana enough. When will we have our own Madly, Deeply, or is that too much to ask from sanskritik Bollywood which can’t even name body-parts now?

Do Deewane Seher Mein cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur, Viraj Ghelani, Ila Arun, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Sandeepa Dhar, Mona Ambegaonkar, Joy Sengupta, Deepraj Rana, Achint Kaur

Do Deewane Seher Mein director: Ravi Udyawar

Do Deewane Seher Mein: 1.5 stars