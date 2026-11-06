Diwali Diwali movie review: Manoj Pahwa’s Delhi drama is sweet, forgettable

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Diwali Diwali movie review: If you were wondering why this film — not short enough to be called a short, and not long enough to be labelled a full-length feature– is not simply called Happy Diwali, here’s your answer: there are several films with the same name floating around.
Second question. Does the repetition make it more Diwali? Will it be like the famous double-ka-meetha whose fans love the taste, without bothering about such niceties?
Here’s your answer again. Ritesh Menon’s short-long film, lasting just a little over an hour, is literally like the kind of Diwali mithai which leaves a mildly sweet after-taste which doesn’t linger. You can eat it, and forget about it.
Ansh Sikka (Mihir Ahuja) is about to give his parents a surprise. He will be home for Diwali. No advance warning. It’s just the kind of news that would make most desi parents jump for joy. But the Sikkas, daddy (Manoj Pahwa), mommy (Neelu Kohli) and sister (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni), have a secret: they do not love the fancy high-rise flat Ansh has bought for them, for which they have had to leave their beloved middle-class colony, missing the warmth and joy spread by close-knit neighbours who are like extended family.
A couple of interesting strands inject a little juice into this little prodigal-son-returns-to-his-senses plot. Turns out the sonny boy hasn’t quite managed to make an outright purchase of the flat; it also turns out that Mommy dearest, as staunchly middle-class as any other Punjabi matron who has lived in noisy Delhi neighbourhoods, quite enjoys the quiet luxuries of an apartment building with sliding glass doors which open with access cards, and neighbours who are proudly lactose intolerant.
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Nothing actively wrong with these things, but nothing great either. It’s one of my pet peeves, but why do these projects not work hard enough to shake off the feeling that these are sets? Am I being too demanding when I ask that these ‘small colonies where neighbours refuse to mind their own business ’ look real?
The actors are all reassuringly real. No Manoj Pahwa was harmed in this cobbled-together set-piece; nor the others. But if you want to show me a proper middle-class hood, why not take a tip or two from Dibakar Banerjee’s delightful Delhi sagas? That may turn your bon bon into proper kaju-katli, not interchangeable patisa.
Diwali Diwali movie cast: Mihir Ahuja, Manoj Pahwa, Neelu Kohli, Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni, Nimisha Sirohi, Manmeet Singh
Diwali Diwali movie director: Ritesh Menon
Diwali Diwali movie rating: 2 stars