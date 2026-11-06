Diwali Diwali movie review: Manoj Pahwa’s Delhi drama is sweet, forgettable

Diwali Diwali movie review: If you were wondering why this film — not short enough to be called a short, and not long enough to be labelled a full-length feature– is not simply called Happy Diwali, here’s your answer: there are several films with the same name floating around.

Second question. Does the repetition make it more Diwali? Will it be like the famous double-ka-meetha whose fans love the taste, without bothering about such niceties?

Here’s your answer again. Ritesh Menon’s short-long film, lasting just a little over an hour, is literally like the kind of Diwali mithai which leaves a mildly sweet after-taste which doesn’t linger. You can eat it, and forget about it.