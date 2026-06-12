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Disclosure Day movie review: A gripping Steven Spielberg spectacle
Disclosure Day movie review: Set aside the disappointments, and Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day can be fully enjoyed for a thriller.
Disclosure Day movie review: Disclosure Day rolls out smoothly and fully formed from the atelier of the great Steven Spielberg, with humanity – once again – discovering itself in the face of the divine and the unknown. Spielberg himself has described it as the closest to his film Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and Disclosure Day perhaps dabbles most evidently with the question of God and aliens.
And because it’s Spielberg, what you see is what you get. There is talk of a government-military-industrial nexus, but it is suggestive of an older time, not now, when the President’s family and the biggest weapons profiteers are in bed together without raising a scandal. There is talk of “empathy as humanity’s evolutionary advantage”, but nothing about why and where and how fast it is eroding. The only aliens in Spielberg’s film are the ones that come from outer space, and they are the same big-headed, slender-limbed, bug-eyed creatures he favours; the director clearly hasn’t spotted the ones closer home being chased off the streets.
Spielberg’s insistence on a childlike innocence extends to a TV network where everyone is polite, and ultimately to what is the essence of Disclosure Day – that confronted with the bad their government has done, people will have a collective breakdown and demand answers. “That the truth will set us free”, as the Bible says. Well, we are onto post-truth, and have seen governments do their absolute best the past few years, without any Second Coming.
So that’s that.
Set aside these disappointments though, and Disclosure Day can be fully enjoyed for a thriller, involving the works – from a world “on the brink (without really an explanation for why)”, to deeply kept State secrets, to braveheart renegades, to do-gooders, to a magical device that can do all sorts of things, to vehicle chases, to a brilliant scene involving a car and two trains, to rooms with thousands of screens, and at the heart of it, to two magnetic people pulling it all along.
The two are Margaret and Daniel, played respectively by Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor. She is funny and empathetic, he is sincere and gullible, and both are people the world can lean on easily for comfort.
The film’s collection of British and allied actors for this very American film includes Colin Firth as Noah, the head of the super-secret firm called Wardex, whose operations have all of them in a tizzy. Domingo is the leader of the rebels, Hugo, with the gravitas of someone who sees all, knows all.
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Wardex is short for ‘Waived Reporting Development and Extraction’. Hugo, a fellow employee of the firm, rails at Noah for making even astonishment a source of ridicule, to stop people asking questions. Acronyms, we here at home can tell you, are a good place to start digging.
Disclosure Day movie director: Steven Spielberg
Disclosure Day movie cast: Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, Eve Hewson, Wyatt Russell
Disclosure Day movie rating: 3.5 stars
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