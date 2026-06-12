Disclosure Day movie review: A gripping Steven Spielberg spectacle

Disclosure Day movie review: Disclosure Day rolls out smoothly and fully formed from the atelier of the great Steven Spielberg, with humanity – once again – discovering itself in the face of the divine and the unknown. Spielberg himself has described it as the closest to his film Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and Disclosure Day perhaps dabbles most evidently with the question of God and aliens.

And because it’s Spielberg, what you see is what you get. There is talk of a government-military-industrial nexus, but it is suggestive of an older time, not now, when the President’s family and the biggest weapons profiteers are in bed together without raising a scandal. There is talk of “empathy as humanity’s evolutionary advantage”, but nothing about why and where and how fast it is eroding. The only aliens in Spielberg’s film are the ones that come from outer space, and they are the same big-headed, slender-limbed, bug-eyed creatures he favours; the director clearly hasn’t spotted the ones closer home being chased off the streets.