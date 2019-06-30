Dharma Prabhu movie review: A time pass film

Dharma Prabhu movie cast: Yogi Babu, Ramesh Thilak, Rajendran

Dharma Prabhu movie director: Muthukumaran

Dharma Prabhu movie rating: 1.5 stars

After testing the waters as a comedian, Yogi Babu takes a huge leap, shouldering an entire film with Dharma Prabhu, where he plays the role of Yama, the Hindu God of death. It’s not something new that a comedian does. Cho Ramaswamy and Vinu Chakravarthy did the same in Rajinikanth starrer Adhisaya Piravi (1990), followed by Senthil and Goundamani in Lucky Man (1995) and Vadivelu in Indralohathil Na Azhagappan (2008). I am sure almost every big name in Tamil comedy scene would have, at least, done one mythological film once they reach certain ‘level’. Does it mean they have “arrived?” I don’t know.

The Yama (Radha Ravi) wants to retire and his wife Ayyo (Rekha) suggests that their son (Yogi Babu) occupy the throne. But this guy isn’t interested in all that. He is happy learning Tamil from Thiruvalluvar and math from Ramanujan. (No, I am not kidding. This is what it is.) Finally, the reluctant Dharma Prabhu takes over the reins, much to the disappointment of Chitragupta (played by Ramesh Thilak). While these things happen, simultaneously, we get a commentary on the present-day political situation—including Hindi imposition, farmer suicide, ‘family politics’, caste-driven violence—besides the other pressing issues of the State.

In a bizarre scene, Chitragupta and Yaman pay a visit to the earth. They don’t go anywhere but choose Chennai. Like a kindergarten kid, Yaman asks Chitragupta about Dr Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Periyar and Subhas Chandra Bose pointing at their respective statues. Chitragupta patiently explains their significant contributions to the country and educates Yama. I don’t understand why someone of Yama’s stature is so clueless about these renowned leaders. Ideally, “God creates people, right?” He should have known who they are. Anyways, never mind. In another one, you get random actors dressed as Vaali, Mother Teresa, MS Viswanathan, TM Soundararajan, oh, and also, Donald Trump! For a second, you feel like sitting in a fancy-dress competition instead of watching a film.

I was appalled when Kho Rangasamy (an obvious reference to Cho Ramaswamy) was introduced to us. Bosskey plays the political analyst character, which was reduced to a pimp towards the end. There is another unnecessary track involving a casteist-politician played by Azhagam Perumal and his daughter (Janani Iyer).

There is way too much happening in 140-something minutes. The director doesn’t want to end his film and desperately tries to keep the laughs coming. One of the characters even says, “Ivan mudikka maatan pola irukke.” (He won’t finish anytime soon).

Dharma Prabhu never takes itself seriously. At times, you find Yogi Babu’s one-liners irritating and repetitive. To be honest, Muthukumaran has simply tried to set up one comedy scene after another without focus and a screenplay. The makers need to learn that a dialogue-heavy film with ‘counters’ need not necessarily be a good film.

Many of the scenes have ‘artificial’ written all over it, and the poorly-structured comedy tracks make it even worse. Throughout, I kept wondering why Muthukumaran made Dharma Prabhu in the first place—for there is nothing compelling enough to narrate, other than a lot of ‘Yogi Babu-type-of-jokes’.

Now, comes the real disappointment: As the curtains fall, they announce there’s going to be a sequel to this drab affair. Dammit! Someone save me already, please.