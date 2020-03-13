Dharala Prabhu movie review: A good time-pass watch

Dharala Prabhu movie review: Harish Kalyan steers Dharala Prabhu with his boy-next-door looks and confidence. Dharala Prabhu movie review: Harish Kalyan steers Dharala Prabhu with his boy-next-door looks and confidence.

Dharala Prabhu movie cast: Vivekh, Harish Kalyan, Tanya Hope

Dharala Prabhu movie director: Krishna Marimuthu

Dharala Prabhu movie review: 3 stars

If we got Kalyana Samayal Saadham, a tastefully made rom-com that dealt with erectile dysfunction, in 2013—in 2020, we get Dharala Prabhu—a remake of Vicky Donor, which discusses a tricky topic, sperm donation. (No, I didn’t catch the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer, so I am going to review Dharala Prabhu, as a standalone film.)

This Krishna Marimuthu-directorial traces the story of an eligible bachelor Prabhu Govind (Harish Kalyan), who hates kids but ends up being the biological dad of 49 healthy children. (No. Don’t let your imagination run wild. He is not a sex fanatic.)

Dr Kannadasan (Vivekh), a fertility specialist, runs a clinic and a sperm bank on the streets of Parry’s Corner. Though he has been treating childless couples for decades successfully, he desperately needs a sperm donor. Kannadasan finds Prabhu Govind in an unlikely situation. Prabhu plays football and lives with his mother and grandmother. He leads a stress-free life, too. How? He doesn’t have a job.

In Kannadasan’s eyes, Prabhu is this duck that lays golden eggs, and naturally, he doesn’t want to let go of Prabhu. Kannadasan stalks Prabhu wherever he goes, (of course, after researching his background, ancestry and so on.) and finally, manages to convince him. Watch out for those hilarious scenes between Vivekh and the frustrated Harish Kalyan, who doesn’t understand what Vivekh’s character needs from him.

Prabhu becomes a regular sperm donor at Kannadasan’s clinic. But his family doesn’t know a thing, although Prabhu makes a lot of money. Everything goes smooth until Prabhu falls for Nidhi Mandanna (Tanya Hope). Their love track builds organically, unlike modern-day romances. They meet on the beach, have conversations, and then, this leads to the wedding hall. Though Prabhu and Nidhi belong to different social backgrounds, they get married with the approval of their families. The first half of the story moves like a breeze, but in the second half, it takes a serious turn.

There is enough of a plot here but what keeps Dharala Prabhu going is the crackling chemistry between Vivekh and Harish Kalyan. Kudos to Krishna Marimuthu for engagingly designing his screenplay with just a handful of characters.

The underlying theme is this: accept people the way they are, without making too much fuss. The writing is fluid in this laughter fest. Almost every character leaves an impression. Be it Anupama, Sachu or RS Shivaji—they slip effortlessly into their respective roles. They are so good that they deserve a separate film of their own. I swear I was waiting for RS Shivaji to say, “Saar, neenga engeyo poiteenga” (from Apoorva Sagotharargal), at least, in one crucial scene with Vivekh, but alas, that never happened.

I liked the simplicity and clarity with which Krishna Marimuthu executes the story. In many places, it is endearing.

The humour in Tharala Prabhu isn’t exactly smart, but the truth is that a lot of it is genuinely funny. The jokes come flying at you from all directions, and it’s hard not to break into laughter when you have a seasoned comedian like Vivekh around. His jokes work well when he doesn’t try too hard.

Harish Kalyan steers Dharala Prabhu with his boy-next-door looks and confidence. The actor is impressive and establishes his character in the first few minutes. Tanya Hope is a sheer delight to watch, though she doesn’t emote effortlessly.

And, surprisingly, the music blends into the story, despite having a bunch of composers on board. However, I feel, a less intrusive musical score would have elevated the film.

With a “socially-conscious” person like Vivekh around, Dharala Prabhu could have easily been a “message movie”. Thankfully, it doesn’t end up that way.

