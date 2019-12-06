Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale movie review: A tiresome ‘comedy entertainer’

Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale movie review: Harish Kalyan really needs better scripts. Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale movie review: Harish Kalyan really needs better scripts.

Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale movie cast: Harish Kalyan, Digangana Suryavanshi, Reba Monica John, Munishkanth Ramdoss

Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale movie director: Sanjay Bharathi

Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale movie rating: 1.5 stars

There are films like Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu and then the rest. Since both the films hit the screens the same day; the obvious comparison. You know what I mean. Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale is a pointless film like its characters. Arjun, played by Harish Kalyan, is obsessed with astrology. He is one of those guys who checks raasi palan before deciding everything. We see Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale through the eyes of actor Yogi Babu, who appears in a frustrating cameo. In the beginning, we hear him read the statutory warning in broken English. Neither Yogi Babu’s appearance nor the poorly-written jokes seem funny. Sample this: Neram sari illena, ottakathukku mela yerinaa kooda… naai kadikkum. It’s amusing to watch the sheer absurdity of dramatic events that follow as a consequence. There is an “opening song” featuring Harish Kalyan in flashy clothes with, of course, scantily-dressed women for company.

Arjun keeps searching for the ‘right girl’ and falls in love with KR Vijaya (Digangana, who resembles Tamannaah in many places). I am not sure if I can use ‘love’ in this case. It’s a one-night stand that blossoms into a vague relationship. After the sex, Arjun apologises to Vijaya in the morning; because, you-know-why. This woman acts cool, and says, “that’s all right”. Arjun meets Vijaya at his ex-lover’s wedding. But for sure, Arjun and Vijaya think there is some “chemistry” between them. Arjun pursues Vijaya only after double-checking that she’s a Virgo.

Arjun starts from home before raahu kaalam. He wears a raasi-kal ring, and holy threads around his wrists, and does parigaaram for every damn thing. He’s this typical guy that no woman wants to be with. Yet, KR Vijaya finds Arjun “cute”, “innocent”, and develops a soft corner. Even the planets don’t know why Digangana’s character was named after the renowned old Tamil heroine, KR Vijaya. But it’s such a reversal to get a man playing a supporting role, and woman the lead. (Read: Going behind a person, and does what a loser does).

Vijaya doesn’t want to stay in this relationship because she wants to pursue astronomy. I suggest that Sanjay Bharathi watch films like Dear Comrade to understand how a relationship should be. I don’t get what’s stopping Vijaya to become an astronomer and be in love with Arjun at the same time. (Well, nobody wants a man like him; but marriage shouldn’t be a deterrent to one’s dreams).

Harish Kalyan really needs better scripts. If his previous venture was the problematic Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum, this one is downright ridiculous. Arjun talks about marriage, and Vijaya tells the mangalsutra reminds her only of the belt on a dog. I am not saying thaali is a holy thing, but the concept of marriage in the film isn’t seen as companionship. It’s shown more like a cage, and a guy-owning-a-girl.

On the other hand, Munishkanth Ramdoss plays Arjun’s uncle. He’s a rationalist. I like how his character is shown. He is okay with Vijaya sleeping with Arjun at his home. Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale neither judges Arjun’s uncle nor Vijaya for being who they are. But, the film runs high on sexism, double-meaning jokes and objectifies the female body. In a scene, an astrologer refers to Vijaya as the ‘original kanni’. Trust me, I said WTF to myself. In another scene, a woman character travels by a share-auto. Arjun gazes at her breasts, and there’s a disturbing sound of a horse that plays in the background, reflecting how horny and desperate he is. Oh, also, another male character refers to Vijaya as “Pappaali pazham” because of her glowing skin. The same character says “Yerkanave test drive panniyaache” that denotes she has been “laid” by Arjun. Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale has many such problematic dialogues. I wish Sanjay Bharathi learned a thing or two from his father Santhana Bharathi, who made the terrific Guna and Mahanadi, before venturing into filmmaking.

Sanjay, what a colossal mess. Perhaps, your time isn’t good! And hey, what’s your sun sign?

