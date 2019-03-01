Dha Dha 87 movie review: A wasted opportunity with a bizarre twist

Dha Dha 87 movie cast: Charuhasan, Janagaraj, Saroja, Anand Pandi, Sri Pallavi

Dha Dha 87 movie director: Vijay Sri G

Dha Dha 87 movie rating: 1.5 stars

You watch a film, and sometimes wonder, ‘What am I going to write about it?’ Dha Dha 87 is exactly that kind of a film. Charuhasan (Kamal Haasan’s elder brother) plays Sathya, a gangster. (For the uninitiated, Sathya is one of the cult classics of Ulaganayagan.) We are introduced to Charuhasan, who is referred to as an “ageing Superstar” in the film. (He is 89 in real life.) When I caught a glimpse of his presence, I thought his role was going to be fantastic—given the variety of characters he has done in the past. After all, who can forget his impeccable performances in Uthiripookkal, Vedham Pudhidhu and Thalapathi?

But Dha Dha 87 turns out to be a crushing disappointment. It was widely promoted as a ‘gangster film’. But where’s the ‘gangster’ and where’s the film? Charuhasan says, “I’m not Sathya.” That’s what—he can never be one.

Jail Pandi (Anand Pandi) stalks (pursues) Nayudu’s (Janagaraj) daughter, Jeni (Sri Pallavi). Pandi loses interest over Jeni in a shocking turn of events. I can never tell you why because it is simply bizarre. In fact, in the beginning, I was quite surprised by the title card that read: “Touching a woman without her consent is a punishable crime.” If only the filmmaker had enough sensitivity to incorporate that into his writing and characters.

Vijay Sri stretches the wafer-thin storyline to a full-length feature film with some songs and crass humour. The only question I had in mind was why would someone make such a bad film and rope in powerhouse talents like Charuhasan and Janagaraj? Charuhasan is made to shake a leg for a song that has lyrics — ‘Aandavanukke Annan, da’. I felt very sorry for him. I was expecting, at least, Saroja (Keerthy Suresh’s grandmother) would have something to perform, but with a weak script, you can’t blame her at all.

When you have senior citizens playing the protagonists, there is ample scope for you to build a story around them. It could be anything from companionship to the need for ‘finding love and affection again’, or their respective journeys, misgivings and so on. But Vijay Sri focuses more on an awfully-written parallel story that spoils everything.

Bottom line: Dha Dha 87 can leave you utterly depressed. Watch this film at your own risk.