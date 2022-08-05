scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew deliver excellent performances in a film that is aware of what it is. A few forced comic touches spoil the effect though.

Rating: 2.5 out of 5
Written by Shubhra Gupta |
August 5, 2022 10:40:12 am
Darlings reviewDarlings movie review: The film stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew among others.

There are a few things that ‘Darlings’, a film which brings domestic violence to the fore, gets absolutely right, the most striking of them being the way it has created its couple — a husband who keeps beating his wife; and the wife who keeps believing, in a curdled mix of hope and desperation, that ‘ek din woh badal jaayenge’ (one day he will change).

A serial wife-beater doesn’t do it because he is forced into it; he does it because he likes it. It makes him feel like a big man in his own house, after being unmanned everywhere else, especially in his workplace, where he is treated like dirt. And a woman who keeps ignoring the battering, hiding all evidence under a smiling facade, does it from a place of almost unreal resilience that most fellow-sufferers recognise.

Also read |Alia Bhatt says ‘we need to boycott the boycotts’

On that score, Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma are spot on, as the beautifully-written Badru and Hamza, whose ‘love marriage’ a few years down the line becomes a cyclical series of beatings followed by apologies. And this is the other crucial element that feels just right: when Hamza, in the light of the day, looks at Badru dutifully making his pao-omlette breakfast, he is overcome. He tries making up to her, she resists, he lays on the charm that made her fall for him in the first place, she melts. The pattern is hard to break.

Watch the Darlings trailer here: 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

It is a toxic world, but it is theirs, and till the time we stay with the back-and-forth between them, the film holds us. Bhatt’s quicksilver change of moods reveals her emotional temperature underneath: very few actors working in Bollywood today have her ability to register moods without saying a word. And Varma is terrific: as a ticket collector at the bottom of the pole in his office, slaving under a jovial bully (Karmakar), he hasn’t really got what he wanted, so he will make sure that no one else can get what they want. It’s all command-and-control, and he never puts a foot wrong.

The other powerful act is from Shefali Shah. As Shamsu, mother to Badru, she extends full support to her daughter, but she is not just a door-stopper. We see a woman using whatever she has to keep her head above the water, the hard grind she has had to go through to raise her daughter single-handedly only mentioned in passing. She is trying to make something of herself, and the portions between her and her earnest, handsome accomplice (Rohan Mathew) as she starts laying out her wares as a home-cook, lend a touch of amusement to the proceedings. He is very good too, and you want to see more of them, an odd pair that makes you smile.

It’s fine till there. Post-interval, in a bid to lighten the ‘heavy’ topic of domestic abuse, the film starts to build on its black comedy aspect. Between the cooking of ‘mirchi ka salans’ and spicy biryanis, mother and daughter dream up clunky ways of revenge. A heavy-handed cop trying to be helpful (Maurya) shows up. But the gags don’t really land, the comic touches feel forced, and a contrived sequence or two becomes annoying in a film which is otherwise so aware of its characters and their motivations.

But the climactic sequence, which has satisfying heft, rescues ‘Darlings’ from getting derailed. With her maiden production, dotted with a clutch of excellent performances, Alia Bhatt has raised the bar for movies with meaning, something a lost-in-the-woods Bollywood can do with.

Darlings movie cast: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Gupta, Vijay Maurya, Kiran Karmakar
Darlings movie director: Jasmeet K Reen
Darlings movie rating: 2.5 stars

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 10:40:12 am

Most Popular

1

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs

2

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

3

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

4

In note to Govt, CJI Ramana names Justice U U Lalit as his successor

5

At Mamata’s meeting in Delhi, Abhishek spells out House strategy

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Explained: What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
Explained: What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
Explained: WNBA star Brittney Griner convicted in Russia, what next?
Explained: WNBA star Brittney Griner convicted in Russia, what next?
Minority anger, votes: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Minority anger, votes: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Karnataka polls next year: Shah meets CM, top state leaders; apprised on ...
Karnataka polls next year: Shah meets CM, top state leaders; apprised on ...
China using my Taiwan visit as 'excuse' for military drills: Nancy Pelosi
Live Updates

China using my Taiwan visit as 'excuse' for military drills: Nancy Pelosi

Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young Indian office
Delhi Confidential

Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young Indian office

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond
CWG 2022

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond

Shubhra Gupta writes: Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Shubhra Gupta writes: Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Premium
Good looks, plugged with some serious fast charging
Oppo Reno8 review

Good looks, plugged with some serious fast charging

Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives is one of the best films of the year
Movie Review

Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives is one of the best films of the year

What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?
Explained

What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias
Gujarat

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘spa time’ on her trip to Rishikesh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement