Dacoit movie review: Adivi Sesh returns with a raw, emotional punch that’s hard to shake off

Dacoit movie review: There is a specific kind of Telugu film that Adivi Sesh has made his own. It is not the loudest film in the room, nor does it rely on star power alone. It builds slowly, plants an emotional hook early, and then pulls on it hard when you least expect it. In recent years, Sesh has consistently delivered films marked by a distinct style and strong box office performance. After a four-year gap, he is back with Dacoit, and the wait feels mostly worth it.

Hari, played by Adivi Sesh, is not a complicated man when we first meet him in the mid-2000s. He falls in love with Juliet, played by Mrunal Thakur, with the kind of openness that only becomes dangerous when the world around it refuses to cooperate. Their relationship is forbidden not by circumstance but by the deeper, older logic of caste.

That makes Juliet’s betrayal hit harder than it otherwise would. When she turns on him and Hari ends up convicted for a crime he never committed, it is not simply a man losing his freedom. It is a man who trusted someone across every boundary the world had drawn between them, and paid for it with years of his life. He breaks out, and he comes back with one thing on his mind. Not survival. Not a second chance. Juliet.

This is where Dacoit really holds its ground. Adivi Sesh delivers a nuanced performance as an actor and a very engaging script as a writer. His commanding screen presence and the dialect shift work brilliantly for his character. He plays Hari across two very different emotional states and makes the shift between them feel real. His work in the quieter first half is particularly good because it is doing the harder job of making you care before the chaos begins. But Mrunal Thakur outdoes him.

Mrunal’s Juliet is the kind of female character that Telugu cinema has not always been comfortable writing. She is not a moral fixed point. She makes a choice that destroys someone she loves, and the film does not immediately ask you to forgive her or condemn her. It asks you to understand her, which is a more difficult thing to ask. She is the emotional centre of the film in a way that sneaks up on you, and after the interval, her performance gives the story a depth that it would struggle to carry without her.

Anurag Kashyap plays Inspector Swamy, the investigator tracking the escalating crime wave set in motion by Hari. Casting a filmmaker of Kashyap’s calibre adds a welcome unpredictability to his scenes as he resists playing to type. Prakash Raj also features in the cast, bringing a dependable screen presence to every frame he occupies.

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The first half of Dacoit works because it earns its emotion rather than demanding it. The love story between Hari and Juliet feels grounded, the kind of relationship that makes sense before the world intervenes. When the world does intervene, the manipulation and the social pressure that surrounds them, it does not feel manufactured. It feels like the logical consequence of who these people are and where they live.

The second half shifts gear but does not abandon the human core. The chase sequences are sharp and the action is constructed with visible craft and scale. But what keeps the film from becoming just another technical exercise is that director Shaneil Deo never lets you forget what started all of this. The momentum in the back half is driven by plot mechanics, yes, but the emotional engine underneath it is still the same story that began in the mid-2000s in Hindupuram. That is a harder balance to strike than it appears, and Dacoit largely manages it.

The movie is not flawless. The narrative can feel overcrowded, juggling multiple emotions, sequences, and plot threads that create some confusion around the storyline. There are stretches, particularly in the second half, where the film piles on one more twist when you were already processing the last one. It is the kind of overcorrection that comes from a team that has a lot to say and is not entirely sure which things to cut.

At first glance, Dacoit does not promise anything you have not seen before. Love, betrayal, a man stripped of everything trying to claw it back. Writers Shaneil Deo and Adivi Sesh know this, and they do not waste time pretending otherwise. What they do instead is use that familiar skeleton to carry a story with genuine weight. It uses the framework of forbidden love and personal vengeance to examine things that are worth examining: what caste still costs people, what the pandemic revealed about whose lives institutions are designed to protect, how a medical system can punish people simply for being poor, and what it looks like when the legal system fails someone completely and without accountability.

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By the end, Dacoit leaves you with a love story told in a grand and commercial way, supported by strong storytelling and excellent technical quality. Adivi Sesh has built his career on choosing stories with something to say, and Dacoit fits that pattern.

If you are willing to sit with a film that earns its emotional punches slowly rather than announcing them early, and has the ability to take you by surprise, Dacoit will give you what you came for. It is the kind of film that stays with you a little longer than you expected it to.