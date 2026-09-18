Daayra movie review: Kareena Kapoor-Prithviraj film soft-soaps legal vigilante-ism

Daayra movie review: In some of her better films, Meghna Gulzar’s determined wading into morally complex territory has left us questioning our beliefs about right and wrong. Her best work remains Talvar, in which the murder of a 14 year girl laid bare the hypocrisies in the way we judge young adolescents and parenting, which neatly carved out the pro-and-anti maxxers: the questions swirling around the murder still haunts us.

In Daayra, the director attempts to take the discomfort several notches higher. The plot appears to have been based on the killing of four Hyderabad men who were taken to the spot where they had allegedly raped and killed a young woman. Meant to be a re-creation of the crime, it ended up in the deaths of all the suspects, leaving in its wake the thorny question: who decides the quantum of punishment?