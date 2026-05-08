Daadi Ki Shaadi movie review: Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma star in a creaky melodrama

Daadi Ki Shaadi movie review: Grandma getting married?? Hawww. Haaye, log kya kahenge? Society mein naak kat jayegi!

On this single line premise — what will people say — rests the two and half hour shenanigans, in which Neetu Kapoor plays the titular Daadi, whose impending nuptials throw her family into a tizzy. Off they rush, from Delhi to Shimla via Chandigarh, where she lives in a lovely home, to stop everything in its tracks.

Daadi Ki Shaadi may boast modern gadgets like iPads (a grandson discovers Daadi’s shocking status update on Facelook, can’t say the correct name, haha) and UPI payments, but traces its roots to the old-style family dramas where a single event — the arrival of a bawarchi (Bawarchi), or a new bahu’s straight-talking sister (Khubsoorat), or the noble-hearted stepson (Baghban) — is used as a peg to remind us of the joys of family ties, and how blood is always thicker than water.

No problem in the idea. Anything with the still ebullient Neetu Kapoor in the lead should, by rights, sing. And Kapil Sharma has proved himself to be a competent actor, being especially effective in Nandita Das’s last directorial Zwigato; Sadia Khateed left a mark too in John Abraham’s The Diplomat.

The ensemble cast is interesting too, including veteran R Sarath Kumar as the growly potential groom, Jitender Hooda and Deepak Dutta as Neetu’s two sons, Tejaswini Kolhapure and Aditi Mittal as their wives, respectively, and real-life daughter Riddhima Kapoor turning up, as a demanding-her-rights reel beti.

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The execution is — there’s no other way to put itn — a drag. The reason, as always, is in the weak writing, and flat TV sitcom treatment, in which scenes are created with everyone lined up in the frame, waiting their turn to speak, before exiting: case in point, where the younger generation, Zs and Alphas, show their greedy, selfish millennial parents the error of their ways, and claim that Daadi, and her home, under attack by her own offspring, is where their hearts lie.

It begins well enough, even if the likeable Kapil Sharma looks much too old to be a potential life-partner of Khateeb’s character: hard to swallow that they were in college together, and are circling back to each other nearly a decade later; easier to believe that she isn’t too happy with the match, having set her eyes on a career and a life abroad.

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But there’s barely any one-on-one romantic track between Sharma and Khateeb, with the film leaning heavily into its conservative parivarik bones: their reluctant pair is forgotten in the main act — Daadi and her shaadi, with R Sarathkumar, spiffily and gamely, doing what is needed. Neetu, wearing lovely kani jackets, and looking like a treat in her stylish salt-and-pepper balayage, stays consistently watchable, and that’s no surprise.

If only the rest of it had stayed on course, this would have been a perfect summer holiday family entertainer. But after a light-hearted first half, in which the flaws are not so glaring, it turns into a creaky melodrama, with lectures on old-age and loneliness and filial responsibilities. Sigh.

And just why can’t grandmas get married? We’re still controlling women whichever age they reach, because, duh, they be wimmen.

Daadi Ki Shaadi movie cast: Neetu Kapoor Singh, Kapil Sharma, R Sarathkumar, Sadia Khateeb, Tejaswini Kolhapure, Riddhima Kapoor, Yograj Singh, Jitender Hooda, Deepak Dutta, Aditi Mittal, Nikhat Khan

Daadi Ki Shaadi movie director: Ashish R Mohan

Daadi Ki Shaadi movie rating: 2 stars