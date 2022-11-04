scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Coffee With Kadhal review: Sundar C’s tasteless adult comedy masquerades as light-hearted family drama

Coffee With Kadhal movie review: Sundar C's Coffee With Kadhal has the lead actors of Kalakalappu 2 and not its humour.

Rating: 1 out of 5
Coffee With Kadhal movie reviewCoffee With Kadhal has hit theatres across India.

Wife-ah wife-ah paatha precahan thaan, wife-ah life-ah paaru. (Don’t look at your wife just as your wife, look at her as your life.)”, “Attraction aayiram per mela varalam.. Aana affection oruthar kitta dhaan varum. (You get attracted to thousands, but you would get affection from one.)”, “Vilundha azhadha endhiri. (If you fall don’t cry, get up.)…if you squirm reading such outdated lines, imagine sitting through 146 minutes of such horror in a film, which has a rather sunny title, Coffee With Kadhal. While the film wants to be a cheerful light-hearted rom-com, the actual vibe the film emanate is that of B-films like Grand Masti. Now, I don’t have an issue with adult comedy unless it is actually that… an adult comedy. Here, director Sundar C’s film pretends to be a rom-com, but the problem it has neither romance nor comedy.

Ravi (Srikanth), Saravanan (Jiiva) and Kathir (Jai) are brothers with one sister played by Divyadarshini. Ravi is married to Radhika (Samyuktha), but he ends up cheating on her with Sara (Raiza). Kathir and Abhi (Amirtha) are childhood friends, who have feelings for each other. But the dude wants to marry Diya (Malavika Sharma) as her father owns a piece of land that is his dream location for his sustainable restaurant. I know… Hang on! However, Kathir keeps making his brother Saravanan take his finance Diya around as he is busy fulfilling the wishlist of his bestie Abhi. As you expect, Saravanan and Diya fall in love. There’s more… 

However, the family ends up fixing Sara as the fiance of Saravanan, which upsets Ravi. Please read on… Meanwhile, Abhi, after realising that her feelings for Kathir will go nowhere, decides to move on and gets engaged to a family friend… but later Kathir starts realising he wants Abhi. So, he starts to sabotage her relationship. We are getting to the end… Meanwhile, wedding planners (Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley) try to make the weddings work for their paycheck. Look, Coffee With Kadhal is pretty messed up than it sounds.

A lot goes on in this film but nothing matters. Engagements and weddings get called off at the drop of the hat. The film just flicks away all the conflicts that it builds for itself. Nothing seems to be at stake here. It isn’t a problem if a film doesn’t take itself seriously, but it has to take the audience and their time seriously. One has to give it to Sundar C for stretching out such nonsense for 146 minutes. But it bewildering questions that why anyone would make a long film, when they don’t have anything substantiate for the time? And this lazy film gets some lazy music from Yuvan Shankar Raja, who seems to have given up. I wish Sundar C had done the same. I don’t prefer calling a film cringefest because it is easy and lazy. But the word befits this film. Why take so much effort for a film, that doesn’t extend the same gesture?

