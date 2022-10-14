Code Name Tiranga movie review: Parineeti Chopra’s spy thriller doesn’t offer a single moment of excitement

The only way you can wade through Code Name Tiranga is to swing between disbelief and boredom. But first, a question. Can you swallow Parineeti Chopra being the kind of deadly Indian agent who is able to handle a dozen and more gun-laden terrorists and their dangerous mastermind all on her ownsome? Like single-handedly? In that case, this film is for you.

If not, this is what you have to face. Chopra as Durga, valiant undercover spy, cosying up to handsome half-Indian half-Turkish doctor Mirza (Hardy Sandhu), somewhere in Afghanistan. Sharad Kelkar as the enemy number one, the dastard responsible for the attack on the Indian parliament, now hiding out in Turkey. Divyendu Bhattacharya as Durga’s handler, speaking urgently into walky-talkies, and sneaking his way out of ambushes. Rajit Kapoor as a canny operative, diving into save brave ‘desis’ in foreign lands. And Shishir Sharma as a Pakistani agent, trying to be very smart.

Skilled female operatives are not new: only a few months ago, we had Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni in ‘Dhaakad’. But even that film, which died for all the right reasons, had a few moments of interest. Here, everything looks as if it has been plucked out of similar spy flicks both in Hollywood and Bollywood. Middle-Eastern locations. Locals involved with the bad guys. A fortress-like hideout which has many rooms only for bad guys to tumble out of.

Watch Code Name Tiranga movie trailer:

The only time you watch is when Durga and Mirza murmur sweet nothings to each other. The rest is nothing but a rinse-and-repeat expanse. Not one moment of excitement. Not even when Chopra goes on a solo rampage, knocking off one terrorist after another in pursuit of the biggest of them all. Nope.

Code Name Tiranga movie cast: Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, Rajit Kapur, Sharad Kelkar, Shishir Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Code Name Tiranga movie director: Ribhu Dasgupta

Code Name Tiranga movie rating: 1 star