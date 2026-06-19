Cocktail 2 movie review: Shahid Kapoor shines as film trades its gloss for melodrama

Cocktail 2 Movie Review & Rating: ‘Ooh, a threesome?’ ‘Hawww, noooo, just checking’. This could well be a tagline for Cocktail 2, a spiritual sequel of the 2012 original of the same name, which once again gives us a guy and two girls looking for The One.

Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) plays a dashing chef whose mere presence makes irate female customers swoon. But he’s perfectly content with the love of his life, Diya (Rashmika Mandana), and the two have settled into post-hangover-burpy-domesticity minus the pheras: shaadi, who needs that, when the two are miya and biwi in all but name?

On a holiday in stunning Sicily, a chance encounter with the free-spirited Ally (Kriti Sanon), an old friend of Diya’s, becomes the third side of the triangle. Ally is single, and ever ready to mingle, and following through on a wholly contrived ruse, finds herself alone with Kunal: will the two find more than one chance to stray, and how will that impact our lovey-dovey jodi? Who will be the twosome, and who will walk away, all lonesome?