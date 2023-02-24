scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Cocaine Bear movie review: Who is really on a coke high here?

Cocaine Bear movie review: The film's title aims for that zone between the stark reality of drugs and the comedy of a bear falling for it.

Rating: 2.5 out of 5
The film stars Keri Russell, Brooklynn Prince, and Christian Convery, among others.
A bear comes across a stash of cocaine in a national park; gulps down a few packets; and sure enough, she is blown out of her senses.

It’s not very clear whether she would have done that without the cocaine in her – and the film funnily registers this “fact” — but we are assuming it is the cocaine to blame for the sake of the story, which itself is based on the bear essentials of a real-life incident. In 1985, cocaine being transported to the Colombian mafia coffers was lost over a Georgia wilderness called the Blood Mountain, and was found by a bear that had too much of the white stuff — and died.

Elizabeth Banks, the actor known for her lovable, warm roles, is a world far removed from that vibe here. What she does, along with her scriptwriter, is fill in the hours of what might have happened to that bear before she, well, cracked.

There are a string of characters here whom the reel bear gets to kill, butcher, chomp through and generally terrorise on her coke high — caught in gory detail. And there are two spunky kids and their mom (Russell) who we know will survive the bloodletting — just look at the wholesome three, so what if Russell’s mom chooses to wear a bright pink ensemble to the jungle.

Watch Cocaine Bear movie trailer here:

Some of the characters are there only for laughs, and several actually are intentionally as well as unintentionally funny. However, Banks doesn’t stick with any one emotion for too long, with the film as happy killing clinically as in bringing out the absurdity of some of the deaths.

Clearly, the film’s title Cocaine Bear is also aiming for that zone between the stark reality of drugs and the comedy of a bear falling for it. Banks could also be asking you to think really hard about who is really high on drugs here – the bear that is inadvertently consuming it, or the gangster played by Liotta (in one of his last roles) who is risking everything including his son’s life just so to retrieve the millions of dollars that hang on the cocaine lost in the bush.

However, one gets the sneaking feeling that the film doesn’t care either way, particularly about recklessly adding cocaine to the beasts in the wild. Only, remember, “Sometimes you eat the bear and sometimes, well, he eats you.”

Cocaine Bear movie cast: Keri Russell, Brooklynn Prince, Christian Convery, Ray Liotta, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Alden Ehrenreich
Cocaine Bear movie director: Elizabeth Banks
Cocaine Bear movie rating: 2.5 stars

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 15:00 IST
