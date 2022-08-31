scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Cobra movie review: Vikram gets ready to strike, but never goes for the kill

Cobra movie review: A film about a globetrotting assassin with a deep fascination for cosplay would be a lot of fun to watch if made properly. After ramping up the initial excitement, the film sinks.

Rating: 2 out of 5
Vikram in Cobra.

Are you watching closely? Director R Ajay Gnanamuthu is about to pull a rabbit out of a hat. See, there are the pointy ears, oh, that one looks like The Prestige. The adorable twin face… there’s nothing here that we haven’t already seen in Anniyan and Dasavatharam. There is a lot of excitement in the air but can this rabbit be more than just an ensemble of pop-cultural artefacts?

It’s a cardinal sin to use rabbit as a metaphor to discuss a movie named Cobra. However, after enduring this movie, I believe I’m allowed to have this much fun.

Also Read |Natchathiram Nagargiradhu review: Pa Ranjith’s most personal, indulgent, and bold work

The main draw of Cobra was Vikram appearing in multiple avatars, ranging in different looks, sizes and shapes. So Ajay kicks off the movie with what the audience wanted. The money is exchanged at a badly-lit parking spot in India to take out the king of Scotland, who is about to get married. We see the assassin Cobra, (Vikram), disguised as the top priest at the king’s church. In the following scene, which is about five minutes long, we see how our hero, the math genius, bumps off the king in a packed church, as he is guarded by gunmen. It’s one of the most incoherent scenes I have ever seen in a movie. We don’t get a sense of the culture or the tradition that’s shown on the screen, as everything is overwhelmed by a deafening background score that overlaps with dialogues.

It’s not just one scene, it’s the whole movie. Never thought there would be a day when AR Rahman’s music disturbed the flow of the film instead of to blending in with the scene and the pertaining emotion.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...

A film about a globetrotting assassin with a deep fascination for cosplay would be a lot of fun to watch if made properly. After ramping up the initial excitement, the film sinks. And it sinks further post-interval and it never recovers its ground even in the climax.

There is a scene in the police station where Vikram seems to try to enact a version of Ambi under interrogation. The film is trying to recreate the vibe of Dasavatharam, in which Kamal Haasan appeared in 10 get-ups, with Vikram’s shapeshifting talents. But, it’s just not enough. The writing is poor, especially when it comes to writing emotional scenes. It’s very hard to buy the sob tragic stories of twin brothers and star-crossed lovers in this day and age.

One good thing about Cobra is that it gives Srinidhi Shetty scope to perform as Bhavana Menon; a bigger chance than what she got in the two KGF movies. Irfan Pathan as Aslan Yilmaz is a classic stock character and doesn’t amount to much. So does the young math enthusiast played by Meenakshi Govindarajan. She talks a lot in the movie but she adds no value to the narrative or our movie-watching experience.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 04:32:54 pm
Next Story

Sale of Warren Buffett portrait can’t match $19M lunch bid

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

Explained: Perestroika and Glasnost — Gorbachev's reform mantras

Explained: Perestroika and Glasnost — Gorbachev's reform mantras

In Jharkhand, teacher, clerk beaten by students for giving poor marks

In Jharkhand, teacher, clerk beaten by students for giving poor marks

Karnataka: Muslim boy assaulted for speaking with Hindu girl in college

Karnataka: Muslim boy assaulted for speaking with Hindu girl in college

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
Karnataka family attempts suicide after ‘threats’ from minister over land dispute

Karnataka family attempts suicide after ‘threats’ from minister over land dispute

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Premium
HP Pavilion Plus 14 review: A reliable option to consider

HP Pavilion Plus 14 review: A reliable option to consider

Beyond Boycott trends and Bollywood naysayers, picture abhi baaki hai

Beyond Boycott trends and Bollywood naysayers, picture abhi baaki hai

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre, Kapil Sharma, Kunal Kemmu welcome Bappa
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre, Kapil Sharma, Kunal Kemmu welcome Bappa
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement