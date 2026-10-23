Clayface movie review: DC film is a surprisingly winsome outing

Clayface movie review: In its rebooted form, the DC Universe has been doing some interesting things – tinkering with the format of Superman to give it a different tone, giving a kickass Supergirl who holds her own, and now making the first standalone feature film on a minor character from the Batman comics, Clayface.

It’s a surprisingly winsome outing, with the origin story of the antihero staying close to the dingy, shabby, forgotten parts of Gotham City, and from all that, creating a character you are rooting for till the end. The script was originally written by Mike Flanagan – who is having a moment with his Carrie TV series – with Hossein Amini (Drive) stepping in later.

If their decision to keep it simple, with no grand superhero-like flourishes, serves the film well, the credit also goes to Tom Rhys Harries in the titular role of Matt Hagen/Clayface, whose sharp, rugged face is handsomely craggly and feels disarmingly innocent. He switches modes as required of his character, but an essential earnestness remains about him of a boy who has risen from the worst part of town to Oscar’s glitzy heights.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

It is when Matt is at this peak of his not-long film career, and in the middle of the Academy Awards campaign, that he flirts with disaster. He ignores the warnings of his friend Corey (Joshua James) to go to bed with Mia (Joana Ribeiro), who is the girlfriend of mafia boss Szabo (David Dencik). The morning after, Szabo teaches him a lesson by cutting up his face.

Matt soon loses his film roles and his Oscar, his agent and managers, all his money to surgeries and fighting Szabo in court, and even his reputation as old stories are dug up to paint him as a sexual assaulter etc. Meanwhile, he keeps getting chased and clicked on the streets by anyone with a camera phone.

Enter Caitlyn (Naomie Ackie), a scientist looking for funding for her breakthrough nanocell-repair technology. These nanocells, injected into the body, act as stem cells which seek out and repair damaged tissue. Caitlyn does not have clearance for human trials yet, but Matt feels he has no time to waste.

And so it starts, with Caitlyn’s reassurance that “A.I.” has the nanocells under control, not surprisingly, turning out to be a matter more of human wish.

Story continues below this ad

Director James Watkins serves up the horrors well, as the cells start manifesting in unexpected ways in unexpected situations, and Matt discovers powers of self-healing (including blood he has spilled flying back into his body), and even later, when Matt is in control of what or whom he will change into.

The scene of Matt using a scissor within the cramped toilet of an airplane, seeing heavy turbulence, to try and cut the skin flap that has suddenly grown over his eyes is difficult to look at, as is another instance when a surgeon tries to repair Matt’s sliced nose. The first few people who have crossed him and against whom Matt has his revenge are reluctant killings and, for that reason, unexpectedly imaginative.

Clayface tends to drag in the three-quarters when the cycle becomes almost a repeat – of Matt killing, repenting, being soothed by Caitlyn, and developing (who would have known?) feelings for her. Ackie is easy to like, her Caitlyn having none of the detachment of a scientist and all the warmth of a person. As Caitlyn’s cop fiance John, Max Minghella is superfluous and, horribly, outfoxed.

Also Read – Udta Teer movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana film is a tedious mix of spoof and sentiment

Story continues below this ad

But Clayface picks up again towards the end as Matt, whose acting was once thought to be so versatile as no one could tell the real him, now really becomes a person he struggles to identify with. At one level, the story is also a comment on how hate and anger can literally consume and change a person.

Of course, this may be as good as it gets for Clayface, before it is simply yet more putty to be moulded and fit into DC’s world.

Clayface movie director: James Watkins

Clayface movie cast: Tom Rhys Harries, Naomi Ackie, Eddie Marson, Max Minghella, David Dencik, Joshua James

Clayface movie rating: 3.5 stars