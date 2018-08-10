Christopher Robin movie review: This Ewan McGregor film is nothing special

Christopher Robin movie director: Marc Forster
Christopher Robin movie rating: 2.5 stars
Sometimes, as the two beloved friends of Hundred Acre Wood, created by A A Milne, Christopher Robin and Winnie the Pooh, will tell you, it’s best to do “nothing”. And ‘nothing’ is what this film does, not trying too hard, making it all too easy; not going for laughs but not many tears either; not all for adults but neither going only for the kids… and yet gets somewhere. And that’s all that matters.
Christopher is no longer that boy inhabiting the woods with Pooh, Eeyore, Piglet, Tigger and Roo. He is all grown up, weighed down over the years by a strict boarding school, a World War, a family including a much-loved wife and child, and now by a dreary job at a luxe luggage store that wants him to cut costs.
One particularly bad weekend, where Robin (played as an adult by McGregor) has had to let down his daughter over a trip to the cottage in the countryside whereby lies Hundred Acre Wood, as he has to stay back in London for work, he spills a honey bottle — and then what should happen but Pooh re-enter his life. Robin wonders how the tree through which Pooh appears came to be right in his London home backside. And Pooh, in one of the many simple truisms running through the film, remarks, “Maybe it’s right where it needs to be.”
Forster also imbues his film with that very English equanimity, both in terms of its actors who are largely kind, gentle, helpless blokes (led by a kind McGregor), and the sun-dappled, rolling landscapes they inhabit. There is more than one scene of Robin and Pooh (voiced by the veteran Jim Cummings, who also voices Tigger) sitting on a log under a tree leaning at almost 45 degrees, their arms entwined, looking out into the sunset, their hair gently fluttering in the breeze, and talking about “hunny” days and “hummy” days. And all days “today”. For, as Pooh says, “Yesterday, when I thought about tomorrow, it was too much day for me.”
Just the kind of days we all know of.
