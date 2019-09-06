Chhichhore movie review: A disappointing fare

Chhichhore movie cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Rohit Chauhan, Nalneesh Neel

Chhichhore movie director: Nitesh Tiwari

Chhichhore rating: 1.5 stars

With a very confused idea about who or what means a ‘Loser’, and a very fixed 3 Idiots template on what means a crowd-pleasing college-life, director-writer Nitesh Tiwari follows up on his super-successful Dangal with a disappointing Chichhore.

Once upon a time there were four — then five, later six — college mates, and one girl. There appear to be other reasons why they were dubbed Losers by the cool gang, but it transpires late, quite late, that it is because their hostel has consistently lost a college championship year on year for 15 years.

You know how that goes, of course. What you won’t know is how the aforementioned hostel, H4, in one of India’s most prestigious colleges, goes about the winning. Usually films with a message about winning/losing, and winners/losers — to underline that all it matters is trying — draw the line somewhere. Not here.

Still, much as it may be difficult to swallow the whole lot of these college kids as fresh-out-of-school greenhorns, how the film hangs the whole story is worse. The lessons about winning/losing are imparted against the backdrop of a boy struggling between life and death, after having failed an entrance exam.

The plot is cruelly manipulative, besides being narrationally uneven, as hospital and hostel jostle for space between present and past. The six college mates, who didn’t look too young to begin with, but for one or two of them, don receding hairlines or greying beards to indicate the passage of years.

Sushant Singh Rajput, usually a dependable actor, cringingly struggles here both as a college student and a grieving father. As his ex-college mate and now former wife, Shraddha Kapoor has only so much to do. After donning pleated skirts in college, she moves on to exquisite cottons in hospital. For the rest, her role remains the same, of the placid eager cheerer as the boys have all the fun.

Prateik Babbar is wasted in the role of the college’s cool dude and bully.

Interestingly, in the beginning, the fact of Rajput’s Aniruddh and Kapoor’s Maya’s divorce is treated with a light touch missing in most of Bollywood. It is also brave that their child lives with Aniruddh, with Maya having given up custody. You really want to know why, in what is the most interesting subplot of the film. It’s a futile wait.