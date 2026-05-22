Chand Mera Dil movie review: Ananya Panday-Lakshya film tries to do a lot, all of it badly

Chand Mera Dil movie review: If Chand Mera Dil had stuck to one thing, it could still have made something of it, given at least the rarity of the story in Bollywood.

Romance, they say, dies in the first chapter of marriage. In what passes for an “adult romance” in Chand Mera Dil, marriage dies in the first chapter of marriage.

Or, does it?

You can’t be sure. Never mind their previous productions, director/co-writer Vivek Soni (Meenakshi Sundareshwar) and writers Tushar Paranjape (Killa), Akshat Ghildial (Badhaai Do) don’t seem to know where or whether they are coming or going in this one.

Their lead pair, untested in the adulting department, just don’t have it in them to steer through this mess.

Aarav (Lakshya) and Chandni (Ananya Panday) meet at an aesthete engineering college in Hyderabad. To attract her, he “twins”, that is, wears the same colours as her, every single day. When he doesn’t go further than that, she takes the initiative, and soon enough they are a couple.