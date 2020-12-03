Bombhaat movie review: A sci-fi film that neither serves drama nor logic

Bombhaat is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Bombhaat movie cast: Sai Sushanth Reddy, Chandini Chowdary, Simran Choudary

Bombhaat movie director: Raghavendra Varma

Bombhaat movie ratings: 1 star

“Where drama begins logic ends.” Director Raghavendra Varma quotes Alfred Hitchcock at the beginning of his new movie Bombhaat, which means excellent in Telugu. And he uses Hitchcock’s excuse to make an utterly nonsensical movie that neither serves drama nor logic.

Take, for example, director Balu Mahendra’s Moondram Pirai. The climax scene of the movie lacked logic, but it made up for it with strong emotions, and we don’t get hung up on the plausibility. We go with the emotion and get engrossed in Kamal Haasan’s performance. Let us also consider the iconic climax scene of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. When Kajol’s Simran knew that she had the approval of her father to marry Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj, she could have easily asked him to get off the train. They both could have had a grand wedding ceremony at the village, instead of taking the train without so much as a change of clothes. And there was absolutely no need for her run to behind a moving train. But, 25 years later, we still celebrate the scene. It is a compromise between a filmmaker and the audience. When filmmakers give fine cinematic moments, the audience will forgo logic.

Ironically, Varma has failed to grasp the logic in Hitchcock’s opinion and tried to pass the blame onto Hitchcock for making a sloppy film about a relationship between a human and humanoid robot. The plot of Bombhaat is a rip-off of Shankar’s Enthiran. Two scientists fighting over an advanced humanoid robot Maya. She may be a breakthrough in technology, but after all, she is a girl. So she is reduced to the role of a maid and occasionally used to make the hero’s girlfriend jealous. Talk about gender stereotypes.

The director loses the plot at the very beginning, and the film never gets back on track. The plot is all over the place, acting is uninspiring, and jokes lack in smarts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd