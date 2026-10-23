Bohurupi 2 review: Shiboprosad Mukherjee delivers an entertaining but predictable sequel

Bohurupi: The Golden Daku Bangla Movie Review & Rating: “The Bikram of the past worked against the government. Now he joins hands with people in the government to work against the government,” declares Shiboprosad Mukherjee’s conman Bikram Pramanik dramatically to his new bête noire, Inspector-in-Charge Ayan Bannerjee (Jisshu Sengupta), during one of their many heated exchanges. The dialogue aptly sums up the direction the franchise has taken this time around.

In the follow-up to the 2024 Bangla blockbuster Bohurupi, Bikram’s misdemeanours are no longer solely about fulfilling personal objectives. The subaltern antihero now finds himself entangled in a system where corruption runs deeper than one might imagine.

The morally abstruse world of Bohurupi is marked by an underlying sense of unease, lending its thriller elements a touch of dark humour. Writer-director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee has always presented the conman Bikram as a wronged underdog. It’s a dream role for Shiboprosad, with the audience rooting for Bikram even when he is morally or legally in the wrong. In the first film, Abir Chatterjee’s honest policeman, Sumanta Ghoshal, admits how the wily Bikram Pramanik stuck out like a thorn in his much-feted career. This time, Sengupta’s Ayan bears the brunt.

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For those who came in late, the first film showed how Bikram Pramanik was wrongly jailed for manslaughter. Tortured by police officer Sumanta, Bikram learns the art of pulling off bank heists from a fellow inmate. Upon his release, he assumes the identity of a ‘bohurupi’, a traditional folk artiste who adopts different disguises, and uses his newfound skills and theatrical costumes to carry out bank robberies. Ghoshal, now a senior police officer, is tasked with tracking down Bikram, setting the stage for a cat-and-mouse game between the two.

The sequel begins sometime around 2015, with a plot that may not seem novel. Bikram has given up crime, and wants to lead a peaceful life with wife and child. Enter Jisshu Sengupta as Ayan, who knows all about Bikram’s past. Under pressure to save his posting in a ‘lucrative’ district, Ayan armtwists Bikram to organise a fresh spate of heists for him.

Adding new characters and taking a bit too long to kick off in the early half, the sequel tries delivering a comment many films have done over the decades: Even if a reformed criminal tries going straight, a crooked system often comes in the way.

Introducing new characters and taking a little too long to get going in its first half, the sequel attempts to make a point that many films have explored over the decades: even when a reformed criminal tries to go straight, a corrupt system often stands in the way.

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Nandita Roy’s screenplay and Shiboprosad Mukherjee’s dialogues retain the signature blend of melodrama, humour, action and suspense that made the first film such an entertaining watch. While the formula still works, it also feels increasingly predictable.

Bohurupi 2 attempts to set its story against the backdrop of a society gripped by growing greed at every level. Ironically, the reformed criminal and his family are the only major characters who do not actively pursue the luxuries of life. This could have made for an engaging exploration of greed and morality had Roy and Mukherjee’s script devoted more attention to this aspect.

Instead, their ambition is obvious. The duo wanted to make a bigger follow-up in every sense, from scale to runtime.

The story, however, hardly warrants a runtime of two hours and 48 minutes, and its climax is reminiscent of the first film’s ending. Adding to the excitement is a megastar cameo right at the end, teasing the possibility of Bohurupi 3.

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Shiboprosad Mukherjee thrives in his author-backed role. Jisshu Sengupta tries to bring swagger to his performance, and the effort shows. The ego-driven confrontations between their characters, Bikram and Ayan, are marked by humour and explosive dialogue. They are entertaining, if predictable, since you know who will win each battle of wits. Despite all the theatrics, Sengupta’s Inspector-in-Charge Ayan Bandopadhyay lacks the well-rounded characterisation of Abir Chatterjee’s understated cop in the first film.

Sengupta’s character, however, gets an interesting dimension with the presence of Sohini Sarkar as Ayan’s wife, Reshmi. The couple shares a Macbeth-Lady Macbeth dynamic, with Reshmi pushing her husband to pursue wealth and status. Her obsession with gold also plays a significant role in driving the narrative forward. However, their track could have benefited from more assured writing, as it remains underdeveloped. Among the supporting cast, seasoned actors Chandan Sen and Pradeep Bhattacharya make valuable contributions to the narrative.

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With a bigger budget at their disposal, directors Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee have filmed Bohurupi 2 across numerous locations. The visuals are lush, as Bikram’s story unfolds against the backdrop of tribal culture and traditional Gambhira folk art. It is a feast for the senses. The film also boasts a hummable soundtrack, with Bonnie Chakraborty’s folk-pop number “Bilaai Meow Meow Re” set to top the charts. However, the songs feel forced into the narrative.

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Bohurupi set a high standard upon release in 2024. It brought back hope among Bangla cinema fans that the industry hasn’t lost its ability to make smart mainstream entertainers without big stars and lavish budgets. Bohurupi 2 is a package that glitters. Yet, this time you somehow feel Bikram Pramanik doesn’t care whether he has managed to strike a bond with the franchise fans. Still, the film makes for an enjoyable watch. Importantly, it hints that a promising franchise is loading in Bangla cinema.

Bohurupi: The Golden Daku movie cast: Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Jisshu Sengupta, Koushani Mukherjee, Sohini Sarkar, Pradeep Bhattacharya, Chandan Sen, Rajatava Dutta

Bohurupi: The Golden Daku movie director: Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee

Bohurupi: The Golden Daku movie rating: 3 stars