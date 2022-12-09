Blurr movie review: Taapsee Pannu thriller is too stretched, too flat

‘Blurr’ starts promisingly. Gautami (Taapsee Pannu) is roused from a nightmare, convinced that her twin sister Gayatri is in mortal danger. A mad dash towards a house in the hills ends in horror. The sister, who suffered from a degenerative eye disease, is dead. And now the devastated Gautami is convinced that there’s someone after her life too.

The official remake of the Spanish language ‘Julia’s Eyes’, directed by Guillem Morales and produced by Guillermo del Toro, has Taapsee Pannu in a double role. All the elements that are part of a successful horror thriller are piled up swiftly enough: the wooded slopes are deep and dark, the house of the dead sister has a sinister staircase, a male neighbour who lives with a silent younger sister is appropriately shifty, an older woman who lives nearby harbours a secret, and the cop who shows up to check in on Gautami and her husband (Gulshan Devaiah) seems far too sure that nothing is wrong.

So far, all good. The idea of losing your eyesight, the thing that afflicted Gayatri, and which appears to be Gautami’s lot now, is scary enough. And then to have someone flitting around at the edge of your increasingly blurry vision, is doubly scary. The atmospherics are fine, but the characters, including the leading lady’s who has maximum screen time, come off sketchy. What was Gayatri, whose life and death has such an impact on her twin, like? Same same or different? What does Gautami’s husband do, apart from ferrying her from Point A to Point B? And once an ostensibly helpful character (Thapliyal, effective) starts telegraphing his punches, even the jump scares become predictable.

Much too soon, and this is the trouble with most Bollywood thrillers, the plot gets far too stretched, the run time becomes too long, and the film flattens.

Blurr movie cast: Taapsee Pannu, Gulshan Devaiah, Abhilash Thapliyal, Kruttika Desai

Blurr movie director: Ajay Bahl

Blurr movie rating: 2 stars