Black Panther Wakanda Forever movie review: A glorious send-off to a true Marvel hero

It’s sad. It’s glorious. It’s about the heart. It’s about the mind. It’s about love. It’s about vengeance. It’s about differences. And it is above all about similarities. A fitting tribute to the first Black Panther and the man who played him, Chadwick Boseman, written and directed by Ryan Coogler again, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever manages to capture the nobility of a true Marvel hero without the adornments of one.

It is also as political as the last film, if more ham-handed, about how the chips fall in this world. And in reimagining the roles of the developed and developing worlds.

Could two nations at the mercy of imperial colonial powers behave differently when given powers of their own? If Wakanda is one of those countries, the other is Talokan, formed by a people forced undersea in the Meeoamerican area by Spanish conquistadors. Having found its own Vibranium, Talokan poses a danger to Wakanda. Or could it be an ally? The film spends genuine time exploring this, as well as what happens when a mother as queen faces the hard choice between family and duty.

And while human emotions are at the heart of it — anchored by some great acting — the action too is impressive. Both on the ground and in water, on a ship and in air, the film flies. If anything, Wakanda Forever is perhaps too intent on keeping it sad and solemn. Sometimes, this can get the film down.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever movie cast: Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta, Dominique Thorne

Black Panther Wakanda Forever movie director: Ryan Coogler

Black Panther Wakanda Forever movie rating: 4 stars