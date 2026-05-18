Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft The Tour review: Billie Eilish’s music soars beyond James Cameron’s average film

In a moving moment in ‘Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour’, a teenage brown boy waiting in a serpentine queue to attend the British popstar’s concert talks of how her music helped take away his pain. “Parents, therapy, nothing could compare to how pure those sounds felt and healed all the pain I felt. She connected in a way nothing else could,” he says. Another talks of being heard and “how that was worth living for” and another speaks of “being seen.”

Moments later, Eilish — the youngest artiste to win all four major Grammy categories in a single night — appears, dressed in her familiar oversized jerseys, loose shorts, layered chains and anti-pop-star and shapeless silhouettes (her attempt at controlling the focus on her music and avoiding scrutiny of her body) and dives into ‘Your Power’, one of the most vulnerable songs from her triple-Grammy winning ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ (2019). It is heartening when a young artiste can speak of the trials and tribulations of a generation with so much empathy and genuineness.

“I feel like I am going to hang out with my friends,” Eilish says in a behind-the-scenes nugget, speaking of her concerts. And she does.

In fact, the most charming stretches in director James Cameron’s concert documentary, made in collaboration with Billie Eilish, are simply those where she sings and her fans sing back to her. The warmth is wonderfully mutual. And then there is her pristine voice with enough emotional texture to turn a huge arena into an intimate space. The fans scream, cry, jump in the film, with Cameron often focusing far too much on their reactions. So much so that its repetitive after a while, even somewhat irritating.

In the four sold-out concerts Cameron shot in 3D and IMAX in Manchester, the 3D aspect definitely gives the concerts a more visceral feel, creating a huge thrill for her extremely devoted fans. What’s also great fun is to watch the doubling that happens in the cinema hall one is in, which has the fans breaking into shrieks, mouthing every song with her and that’s when it is a party.

What really distracts, though, are the interview segments with 71-year-old Cameron himself, who appears between performances to ask Eilish oddly banal questions. In one of the segments, she explains that she’s not sexy or girly. Cameron prompts her, “But you’re you.” Eilish responds, “I’m me.” The exchange falls flat, not adding anything deeper. In fact, Cameron often speaks to her like a child. One does not really see him take a sneak peek into the artiste’s inner world, her process, her story. And that’s really a loss.

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Eilish, however, does say something to Cameron towards the end that stays, “I want to be an artiste I wanna be a fan of,” she says. And that’s where it hits. In the end, it is not about Billie Eilish needing James Cameron’s cinematic universe to be heard better and brighter, but all about why millions of her fans feel they need her. She is their safe space. And that’s what matters.

Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour directors: James Cameron, Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour cast: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour rating: Two stars