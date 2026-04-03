Biker movie review: Sharwanand’s motocross drama is at its thrilling best when it stays on track

Biker movie review: There is something ambitious about choosing motocross as the backdrop for a Telugu sports drama. Dirt tracks, roaring engines, mid-air jumps over unforgiving terrain: it is a world that Tollywood has never really touched. That alone earns Biker a degree of goodwill before a single wheel turns. The question, of course, is whether director Abhilash Reddy does enough with that head start. The answer is: only when the bikes are moving.

Vikas Narayan, played by Sharwanand, is a gifted motocross racer shaped almost entirely by his father Sunil Narayan, played by Rajasekhar. Everything Vikky knows about the sport, about discipline, about the unspoken language between a man and his machine, comes from his father. And then, without warning, Vikky walks away. Not from a race. From the sport entirely.

The film sets up this departure as its central mystery and builds its emotional architecture around the questions it raises. Set against a 2003 Coimbatore backdrop, Biker tries to be a story about pride, inherited ambition, and the weight a parent’s dream can place on a child who carries it reluctantly. The idea is solid. The execution, however, rarely gets out of second gear.

The opening act takes its time, perhaps too much of it. The racing sequences establish the world well enough, but the moment the film shifts its focus to the emotional drama, it starts to lose its grip. Malvika Nair’s romance with Vikky follows a track borrowed from older, more predictable templates, and the script never quite argues convincingly for why it needs to be there at all.

What makes the first half watchable, almost entirely, is the sport itself. Abhilash Reddy clearly understands the visual grammar of motocross. There is a physicality to these sequences, a visual honesty in how the bikes move through the terrain, that sets them apart from the sanitised action of most sports dramas. Sharwanand, visibly in the best physical shape of his career, does his credibility no harm here. You believe he belongs on that track. The problem is that the film keeps pulling him off it.

This is where Biker struggles most. The father-son conflict, which should be the emotional engine of the film, never fully ignites. The tension between Vikky and Sunil Narayan is written and staged in a way that feels obligatory rather than felt. You understand, intellectually, that these two men are at odds. But the script does not do the hard work of making you feel the specific weight of their disagreement, the years behind it, the love underneath it. The confrontations arrive on schedule and leave without leaving much behind.

Here is the thing about Biker that becomes impossible to ignore fairly early on. Beneath its fresh sporting skin is a screenplay that feels like it was written in a different decade. The film is steeped in testosterone, with its head buried deep in male ego and an unforgiving brand of pride that the story never once questions or complicates. Every significant relationship in the film is built around dominance, wounded honour, or the need for one man to prove something to another. While it works initially, it keeps repeating itself, losing its impact.

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The drama, broadly, is half-baked. It follows a template familiar to anyone who has sat through a Tollywood sports film in the last decade: the reluctant hero, the disappointed father, the girl who believes in him, the moment of reckoning. None of it is developed with enough specificity to feel like it belongs to these particular people in this particular story. Scenes that should cut deep instead skim the surface, and by the time the film reaches what should be its emotional peak, you are watching rather than feeling.

All of that said, Biker is at its undeniable best when it stops trying to be a family drama and remembers it is a sports film. Every time Sharwanand gets on that bike, something shifts. Abhilash Reddy makes sure your seat feels fastened. The racing sequences, particularly the cliff jump and the climax race, are constructed with genuine craft and kinetic intelligence. The camera is not just observing the sport; it is inside it. You feel the speed, the risk, and the specific insanity of choosing this life.

Sharwanand, to his enormous credit, makes every one of these moments count. He rides with conviction, and that conviction carries over into how the sport reads on screen. When Vikky is on the track, you are watching a man in his element. The film’s most alive version of itself exists entirely in those stretches.

Biker is a film that knows exactly what it is at its best and keeps wandering away from it. When the sport is front and centre, it is a genuinely thrilling watch, one that justifies every rupee spent on the racing sequences. But the drama holding those sequences together is routine, underdeveloped, and set to a score that does it no favours. The result is a film that works in parts but not as a whole. If you are there for the racing, Biker will give you what you came for. Just be prepared to wait between laps.

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