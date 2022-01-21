Bhoothakaalam review: Revathy, Shane Nigam deliver a physiological doozy

Director Rahul Sadasivan’s horror thriller Bhoothakaalam, which is now streaming on SonyLiv, addresses many of our worst fears. The simplistic setting surprisingly adds to the horror element of the movie. An uneventful life and the feeling of being trapped in it feel equally, if not more terrifying than a house full of ghosts running wild at night.

Bhoothakaalam is Malayalam for the past. The word has ‘Bhootha’ in it, which means ghost. It makes for an apt title for this movie, as it revolves around the ghosts of the past. The story plays out in a three-room house located in a well-populated residential area. While from the outside, the house looks comfortable and live-in, things take a dip once you step inside. Vinu (Shane Nigam), a college pass-out, his mother Asha (Revathy), a school teacher, and his ailing grandmother are its inhabitants. Their life hits a bump when his grandmother dies in sleep. At first, it seems like she died of old age but soon we will find out there are more sinister things lurking in the dark.

Vinu begins to see and hear things that nobody else can. When things get really horrifying, he seeks help from his loved ones but in vain. His mother, girlfriend and friends are limited by their inability to understand his problems and end up judging him. It further alienates Vinu from others and pushes him into the depth of despair.

Vinu’s mother Asha is also fighting her own feeling of alienation. She feels betrayed by her family, who she feels do not fully appreciated the scale of the sacrifices she has made for them. She is also diagnosed with clinical depression, causing her to cry all night at times. Vinu has got used to his mother’s seemingly endless crying and he makes no big deal of it. When he finds out that all the crying he had been hearing at night was not just his mother, he is already in the middle of a ghost carnival.

Bhoothakaalam is allegorical. The house is the manifestation of a mind that is haunted by past regrets and negative emotions that we are unwilling to let go of. Rahul Sadasivan wants to highlight how the little things that we fail to share gradually pile up and take the shape of a monster that eats us up from within. Vinu and Asha need to open their hearts if they desire a fighting chance against the ghosts. Are they ready to do so or would rather let the house consume them?

Shane Nigam is impressive as the man staring into the abyss while Revathy channels the pain of a tormented soul. Together, they draws us by the collar and retain the hold till the very end. The last 15 or 20 minutes of the film are a real doozy as they set the heart racing.