Bheemante Vazhi movie review: This is not a road movie, but a movie about road

Bheemante Vazhi movie cast: Kunchacko Boban, Chinnu Chandni, Chemban Vinod Jose, Jinu Joseph, Nirmal Palazhi

Bheemante Vazhi movie director: Ashraf Hamza

‘Roads are symbols of progress and development’. This is a popular notion that is accepted worldwide. This simple theory, emphasised by one of the characters in the movie, is the crux of Bheemante Vazhi starring Kunchacko Boban. Ashraf Hamza’s second directorial venture, just like his first movie Thamasha, is a neatly crafted movie with humorous and cinematic moments that addresses a relatable issue many of us have experienced. If Thamasha, starring Vinay Fort and Chinnu Chandini, dealt with the issues of body shaming, Bheemante Vazhi focuses on the conflict related to a common road that is usually known as ‘Vazhi tharkkam’ (conflict over the ownership of a road) in Malayalam.

The movie centres around Bheeman (Kunchacko Boban), a local youth who is determined to widen the narrow pathway leading to his neighbourhood and turn it into a wider and accessible road. The movie shows the difficulties faced by a group of families because of the lack of a wide road. Bheeman, with the help of councillor Ritha and other locals, is determined to do everything necessary to widen the narrow pathway. The film realistically shows the hurdles Bheeman has to cross – he has to convince all the families to give away some of their land for the widening of the road, then he has to clear all the government formalities and get a sanction for this project. But the biggest barrier for Bheeman is the wealthy and cunning man Kochepp, played by Jinu Joseph. The character, with his toxic machismo and faux innocence, invokes both comedy and annoyance.

There are many other interesting characters in the movie. The memorable ones are an old man carrying a black hen on his shoulders; the local councillor Ritha played by Divya M Nair; an ardent dog lover named Gulaan Paul, played by comedian Naseer Sankranthi, and kung fu teacher played by Chinnu Chandini. Suraj Venjaramoodu has a short but memorable role as Darsus who adds to the comedy. Chemban Vinod, also the script writer of the movie, plays the role of Bheeman’s friend — who is mostly a silent observer, but comes up with some crucial insights that helps Bheeman’s mission. The movie also focuses on Bheeman’s internal conflict rooted in his inability to differentiate between love and lust towards the women he is attracted to.

The climax of the movie is escalated by the surprising and sudden transformations of some characters. The iconic scene from Basil Joseph’s movie ‘Godha’ where Wamiqa Gabbi’s character takes on a molester is recreated in the climax of ‘Bheemante Vazhi’ without losing its punch.

Kunchakko Boban plays the role of a determined yet soft character Bheeman effortlessly. Jinu Joseph’s performance is the highlight of the movie. Shiny Sarah as Bheeman’s mother played the typical Kerala mother convincingly. All the other artists in the movie including comedian Nirmal Palazhi, Bhagath, Shabareesh Varma did justice to their small but relevant roles.

Director Ashraf Hamza has yet again managed to tell a rooted story in an engaging way with some quirky characters developed by scriptwriter Chemban Vinod. ‘Jallikattu’ fame Girish Gangadharan’s realistic frames capture relatable surroundings makes the movie an effortless watch. Nizam Kidary’s editing also enhances the movie’s narrative style. Vishnu Vijay helmed the music department.